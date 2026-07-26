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Home > Sports News > Karlsruher SC vs Inter Milan Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

Karlsruher SC vs Inter Milan Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

Inter Milan continue their preparations for the 2026-27 season with a preseason friendly against German second-division side Karlsruher SC at the BBBank Wildpark on Sunday, July 26. The fixture marks the conclusion of Inter's training camp in Donaueschingen, with Cristian Chivu set to oversee his first preseason outing as Nerazzurri head coach. Karlsruher SC, who finished 10th in the 2. Bundesliga last season, will look to make home advantage count against the Italian champions.

Karlsruher SC vs Inter Milan Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know
Karlsruher SC vs Inter Milan Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 19:30 IST

Karlsruher SC vs Inter Milan Club Friendly: Inter Milan continue their preparations for the 2026-27 season with a preseason friendly against German second-division side Karlsruher SC at the BBBank Wildpark on Sunday, July 26. The fixture marks the conclusion of Inter’s training camp in Donaueschingen, with Cristian Chivu set to oversee his first preseason outing as Nerazzurri head coach. Karlsruher SC, who finished 10th in the 2. Bundesliga last season, will look to make home advantage count against the Italian champions.

Karlsruher SC vs Inter Milan Match Details

  • Match: Karlsruher SC vs Inter Milan
  • Competition: Club Friendly 2026
  • Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026
  • Venue: BBBank Wildpark, Karlsruhe, Germany
  • Local Time: 4:30 PM CEST
  • India Time (IST): 8:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Karlsruher SC vs Inter Milan Live on TV?

The preseason friendly is not expected to be telecast on any television channel in India.

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How to Watch Karlsruher SC vs Inter Milan Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the match live through Inter TV and Inter Milan’s official digital platforms, subject to regional availability. Selected international broadcasters may also provide coverage in their respective territories.

BBBank Wildpark Stadium Report

The BBBank Wildpark offers an excellent natural grass surface that should suit Inter Milan’s possession-based style. With this being the Italian champions’ first preseason fixture, both teams are expected to rotate players frequently, giving youngsters and fringe squad members valuable minutes.

Predicted Playing XI

Karlsruher SC Predicted XI: Bernat; Scholl, Franke, Rapp, Jung; Forster, Burnic, Wanitzek; Herold, Broschinski, Fukuda.

Inter Milan Predicted XI: Di Gennaro; Pavard, Asllani, Bastoni; Henrique, Frattesi, Zielinski, Akinsanmiro; Marello, Mosconi, Topalovic.

Team Stats

  • Inter Milan are the reigning Serie A champions.
  • Karlsruher SC finished 10th in the 2. Bundesliga during the 2025-26 season.
  • This is Inter Milan’s first preseason friendly under head coach Cristian Chivu.
  • The match concludes Inter’s preseason training camp in Donaueschingen.
  • Karlsruher SC will be playing their first match since the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Match Prediction

Inter Milan possess superior squad depth and technical quality despite likely making multiple substitutions throughout the contest. Karlsruher SC should remain competitive on home soil, but the Nerazzurri are expected to control possession and create the better scoring opportunities. If Inter’s young attacking players settle quickly, they should have enough quality to begin preseason with a victory.

Prediction: Karlsruher SC 1-3 Inter Milan

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Karlsruher SC vs Inter Milan Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know
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Karlsruher SC vs Inter Milan Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know
Karlsruher SC vs Inter Milan Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know
Karlsruher SC vs Inter Milan Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know
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