Karun Nair Alleges Senior Cricketer Asked Him To Quit International Cricket

Karun Nair has opened up about a difficult phase in his cricketing journey, revealing how a senior Indian cricketer once suggested that he retire early. According to Nair, the advice came when he was struggling to regain his spot in the Indian team, and it came with the lure of joining private T20 leagues for financial security. But Nair rejected that advice, staying firm in his dream of representing India again.

Karun Nair’s Comeback Decision Defied Retirement Pressure

During his lean years, Nair was not just out of the Indian team but also struggled to find a place in the Karnataka domestic squad. The triple centurion had faded from the spotlight. At that point, he received advice from a senior figure in Indian cricket.

“I still remember a prominent Indian cricketer calling me and saying you need to retire because the money in these leagues would make me secure,” Nair told Mail Sport. “It would have been easy to do but I knew that regardless of the money, I would be kicking myself for giving up that easily.”

Rather than follow that tempting path, Nair held on. He knew leaving cricket at that stage would fill him with regret. Instead of quitting, he decided to find a way back to top-level cricket by focusing on form and opportunity.

Vidarbha Move Reignites Karun Nair’s Domestic Cricket Journey

Unable to break back into the Karnataka side, Nair made a bold move by shifting to Vidarbha. This decision turned out to be a turning point. His performances there were not just consistent, but dominant, as he regained his touch and form.

With a string of strong domestic displays, he became the most in-form batter in the country and soon earned a call-up for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. His recent double century for India ‘A’ against England Lions further boosted his case for selection in the upcoming Test series.

Nair’s perseverance paid off at just the right moment, with Indian cricket undergoing transitions due to the retirement of senior stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Karun Nair’s Self-Belief Proves Key in Career Revival

Nair admits his resurgence wasn’t about drastic changes but about holding on to his belief and staying the course. Despite limited opportunities and long periods of being out of the national setup, he continued to put in the hard work.

“I can’t say one thing that I’ve fundamentally changed,” Nair said. “It’s a combination of consistently working hard even if it feels like I’m going nowhere. In my body and mind over the last couple of years, I feel like I’ve always wanted to be in the India team and now I’m back. More than anything, it’s that self-belief.”

He also revealed how a small emotional moment during a domestic match reignited his dream.

“I manifested playing for India,” he shared. “There was a domestic game last year where they played the national anthem and we were standing in a line and I got that feeling of ‘Oh, I need this to happen again’ and picturing myself in Indian whites.”

India Return Likely for Karun Nair in England Test Series

Now back in the national fold, Karun Nair is being considered for the playing eleven in the first Test against England at Headingley, beginning June 20. His red-hot domestic form has put him ahead in the pecking order, especially with experienced players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli no longer in the mix.

Where he will bat is still up for debate, as India’s middle order looks set for reshuffling. However, one thing is certain — Karun Nair’s story is no longer one of missed chances but of resilience and revival.

From being advised to walk away to possibly walking out in Indian whites once again, Nair’s return proves that belief and patience still have a place in modern cricket.

