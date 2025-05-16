Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
Karun Nair And Mukesh Kumar Out Of IPL 2025 Playoffs: Delhi Capitals' Big Blow








Delhi Capitals have been dealt a significant blow just as the IPL 2025 playoffs loom. Two key players, Karun Nair and Mukesh Kumar, have been named in the India A squad for an upcoming tour of England, potentially ruling them out of the playoff stage.

India A Commitments Clash With IPL Playoffs

The BCCI announced on Friday the 18-member India A squad for three four-day games against England Lions, starting May 30 in Canterbury. Abhimanyu Easwaran has been appointed captain of a team that includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, and Sarfaraz Khan.

Karun Nair and Mukesh Kumar also find themselves in the lineup. Both are part of the Delhi Capitals’ roster for IPL 2025 and were expected to play key roles in the team’s playoff push.

However, their inclusion in the national squad could leave DC short-handed if they qualify. The IPL playoffs are scheduled to begin on May 29, overlapping with India A’s first match.

More Teams Could Feel the Heat

Delhi isn’t the only franchise facing selection headaches. Other India A picks such as Harshit Rana (KKR), Akash Deep, and Shardul Thakur (both LSG) may also miss the playoffs if their respective teams make it through.

This development has added another layer of uncertainty for team managements trying to secure the best XI for the business end of the tournament.

Delhi’s Squad Depth Faces Serious Test

Delhi Capitals are already without several overseas stars. Mitchell Starc, Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Donovan Ferreira have all been ruled out for various reasons.

With this international void, Nair and Mukesh were expected to shoulder greater responsibility. Now, their likely absence could severely impact Delhi’s balance and strategy.

The team currently sits fifth on the table with 13 points from 11 games. To secure a playoff berth, they must win all three of their remaining league fixtures against Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians (both on May 21), and Punjab Kings (May 24). They also need Punjab to defeat Mumbai on May 26 to lock in their playoff spot.

The pressure is firmly on the Axar Patel-led side to navigate this challenging phase without key reinforcements.

India A Squad:
Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (VC & WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey.

ALSO READ: FA Cup 2024-25: Manchester City Clash With Underdogs Crystal Palace In High-Stakes Final Showdown

 




