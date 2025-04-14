His assurance came from a strong domestic season, where he piled up 1870 runs for Vidarbha across formats. That form clearly translated into his IPL return.

Karun Nair Opens Up After Stunning Knock Against Mumbai Indians: 'There Is No Value For Me'

After a two-year absence from the Indian Premier League, Karun Nair made a powerful statement with the bat. Representing Delhi Capitals, the seasoned campaigner slammed an impressive 89 off just 40 balls while chasing a steep 206-run target against Mumbai Indians.

Despite his valiant effort, Delhi Capitals fell short by 12 runs, finishing at 193 in 19 overs. But for Nair, individual brilliance took a backseat in the face of a team defeat.

No Glory Without Team Victory

When asked about his sparkling return, Nair was quick to downplay the personal achievement.

“See, there’s no benefits in talking about that. I did play well, but my team lost the match, so it really doesn’t matter. There’s no value for me of such innings if my team can’t win,” he said during the post-match press conference.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

KARUN NAIR WHEN ASKED TO TALK ABOUT HIS INNINGS: “See, there’s no benefits in talking about that. I did play well, but my team lost the match, so it really doesn’t matter. There’s no value for me of such innings if my team can’t win”. pic.twitter.com/oypXWv9l0V — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 14, 2025

It was a performance that showcased both intent and preparation. Few batters have managed to take on Jasprit Bumrah with such success, and Nair did so with confidence, hitting him for two sixes in an over.

His assurance came from a strong domestic season, where he piled up 1870 runs for Vidarbha across formats. That form clearly translated into his IPL return.

Experience Matters, So Does Timing

Karun may have been out of the IPL scene for two years, but the experience never left him. He approached his return with a calm head and clarity.

“Honestly, I had the confidence that I’ve played [IPL] before and I know how it’s going to be, and it’s nothing different that I’m going to be facing anything new,” said Nair, a Test triple-centurion.

He emphasized how his mindset was focused on settling in and adjusting to the pace of the game once again.

“So, but in my mind, it was just about going out there and giving myself a few balls and just getting used to the speed of the game again and the atmosphere.”

His strategy was to play classical cricket initially and bring in improvisation later as the innings progressed.

“So I just told myself, ‘give yourself the time, play normal shots and then, you know, improvise when needed’. Fortunately, everything came off, and I’m happy that I batted well. But again, I would have loved that if the team had gone on to win.”

Prepared in the Shadows, Ready When Called

Though he didn’t feature in the first four games of the season, Nair knew his time would come—and he made sure he was ready when it did.

“Look, obviously, we lost an important player in Faf, and we always knew – the few of us batters who are sitting outside who should be and have to be ready at any given time. So, mentally, I was ready, and obviously looking forward to the chance, whenever it came.”

His preparation was methodical and consistent throughout the season, even without game time.

“I felt confident. I felt like, I’m well prepared to play in the IPL if given the opportunity. So it was all about me preparing the way that I’ve been all through the season and waiting for my chance. So I was doing my bit to prepare and be ready for the game.”

Respecting the team’s selection dynamics, Nair kept his focus on staying sharp.

“It’s always a tough call for the team to pick 11 or 12 players, and I’ve always respected that. For me, it was about preparing and keeping the same process that I followed, which has worked for me, and just being ready to go out there and perform for the team.”

ALSO READ: Watch: Virat Kohli’s Bat Goes Missing! RCB Star’s ‘Sabko Pata Tha Na?’ Reaction Is Absolutely Priceless