Kashmir on alert: Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and other 100 cricketers from other states have asked to leave the state at an earliest. Reports said the Irfan Pathan who is a J&K team cricket player cum mentor will leave the state in the coming days.

Along with cricket player Irfan Pathan, coach Milap Mewada and trainer Sudarshan VP are also expected to leave the state.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association CEO Syed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari has said that JKCA has advised Pathan and other staff to leave J&K. Other members including selectors who belong to other regions have also been asked to leave.

The present situation has also forced JKCA to suspend all the activities. The association has also sent more than 100 cricketers to their homes. The players who were camped at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar had to stop their practice matches and leave for their homes.

Indian cricketer Parvez Rasool has said that the juniors including U-19 and U-16 cricketers who were undergoing training camp at the stadium to stop their training due to the prevailing crisis in the Kashmir.

Reacting over the recent order regarding the cricketer Irfan Pathan, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said evacuate yatris, tourists, labourers, students & cricketers from the Kashmir will create a sense of panic and distress but don’t bother giving Kashmiris a sense of relief or security.

Earlier, Governor Satya Pal Malik urged people to stop rumoring and help administration to maintain law and order in the state. The government had also advised tourists and yatris to cut short their visit to the state.

Evacuate yatris, tourists, labourers, students & cricketers. Willingly create a sense of panic & distress but don’t bother giving Kashmiris a sense of relief or security.

