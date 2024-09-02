Monday, September 2, 2024

Kathryn Bryce To Lead Scotland In T20 Women’s World Cup 2024

Skipper Kathryn Bryce will lead as Scotland on Monday (September 2) named the squad for the upcoming Women's T20 Women's Cup 2024. She last appeared in Scotland colours during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 in May

Skipper Kathryn Bryce will lead as Scotland on Monday (September 2) named the squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 Women’s Cup 2024.
Bryce last appeared in Scotland colours during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 in May this year in the UAE. Her standout performance with the bat (177 runs) and ball (nine wickets) helped the European side qualify for their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup.

Wicket-keeper-batter Sarah Bryce was named the designated vice-captain. Scotland also named experienced leg-spinner Abtaha Maqsood, who recently led the side to a victory in the Netherlands tri-series.

Scotland have plenty of options who can contribute with both bat and ball and head coach Craig Wallace is confident of a strong showing.

“The make-up and balance of this squad is outstanding. We’ve got match-winners from start to finish within it, which I think is the big difference in the evolution of this squad during my short tenure. People have been putting in crucial performances each time they step onto the field, and that runs right the way through the squad,” Wallace was quoted by ICC as saying.

“While it was really tough, it was also actually enjoyable to select this squad, looking back at many of those great performances, and we know all 15 players can go out there and win cricket matches for us at the World Cup,” Wallace added.
Scotland are in Group B of the competition along with neighbours England, South Africa, West Indies, and Bangladesh.

In the T20 WC last year, Australia defeated South Africa at their home by 19 runs to win their sixth title.

(With inputs from ANI)

