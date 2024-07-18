Kavin Quintal Makes History as First Indian Rider in World Superbike Championships

Indian rider Kavin Quintal is set to make a historic debut at the World SBK SSP300 competitions, becoming the first Indian rider to participate in a World Superbike Championship.

“Thanks to the opportunity provided by the Irish team ‘Team#109’ and its management company, Gaman Racing Global Service, Kavin’s entry has been accepted for the SSP event in the fourth round, beginning at Most, Czech Republic on Friday,” stated the press release by World SBK.

The 19-year-old Chennai star, Kavin Quintal, will be replacing the Irish team’s main rider, Spaniard Daniel Mogeda, who suffered an injury after leading the Supersport 300 class in a crash that paved the way for Kavin Quintal’s inclusion.

Kavin Quintal expressed his excitement about this opportunity, stating, “It’s a great opportunity that I will try to learn and enjoy simultaneously. I will strive to showcase my maximum potential alongside this great team. I’m truly grateful to the team for this opportunity.”

Kavin, a world-class rider, currently competes in the European Stock Championship in the FIM JuniorGP and the Asia Road Racing Championship. In the three rounds of JuniorGP, Kavin achieved a top-10 finish.

Starting his journey at 13, Kavin was the youngest rider to earn points in Indian National events. He went on to win the Talent Cup twice, in 2021 and 2023 in India. Following his success in the Asia Talent Cup events, he transitioned to Europe, where he aims to achieve his best results in this “magnificent opportunity.”

Paul Tobin, Team Manager of Team 109, warmly welcomed Kavin and highlighted his experience in the Asia Talent Cup, saying, “I’m pleased to welcome Kavin to the team for the weekend to replace Daniel. Kavin Quintal brings valuable experience from the Asia Talent Cup and the Stock 600 in the FIM JuniorGP. We are thrilled to have the first Indian rider in the World Championships.”

Practice sessions will take place on Friday, followed by a race each on Saturday and Sunday at Most, Czech Republic.

