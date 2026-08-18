Kavya Maran And Anirudh Ravichander to Tie The Knot? Rumoured Greece Wedding Date, November 10–11 Revealed

SunRisers Hyderabad, SunRisers Eastern Cape and SunRisers Leeds owner Kavya Maran is reportedly set to tie the knot to singer-composer Anirudh Ravichander are all set to tie the knot soon as rumours regarding their marriage details have surfaced. According to media reports, the two are planning a very special wedding, which will likely take place at the end of this year.

Where are Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander set to reportedly get married?

Multiple reports indicate that Anirudh and Kavya are allegedly planning a wedding in Greece. Sources suggest that the ceremony may occur on November 10, 2026, two days after Diwali. However, specific details regarding the venue and other arrangements have not been disclosed. Neither Anirudh nor Kavya has publicly commented on the rumored wedding date or location, leaving these claims unverified. Nonetheless, the latest report has reignited longstanding speculation about the music composer and the Sunrisers Hyderabad chief.

Anirudh and Kavya have thus far refrained from commenting on the ongoing speculation regarding their alleged relationship and potential wedding plans. Mahendran has remarked on the compatibility of the rumored couple and suggested that they could collaborate on business ventures.

Anirudh is one of the most sought-after music composers in South Indian cinema, with several major projects in his pipeline. He is currently enjoying the success of his blockbuster album for the Lokesh Kanagaraj-starrer “DC,” directed by Arun Matheswaran. Meanwhile, Kavya remains actively involved with Sunrisers Hyderabad and its IPL operations.

At present, the rumored November wedding in Greece remains unconfirmed. Fans are advised to await an official statement from either Anirudh or Kavya before considering the reported date and location as verified.

Where was Kavya Maran last seen in public?

Maran was recently seen in public during the 2026 edition of The Hundred in England, coming out in support of the SunRisers Leeds. With both the men’s and women’s team partaking in the extravaganza, they didn;t have the success they’d have liked.

The Women’s side fell short in the final, losing to the Trent Rockets by eight wickets, while their male counterparts’ campaign ended in the Eliminator after losing to eventual champions Manchester Super Giants by 20 runs.

Her IPL side SunRisers Hyderabad have been reasonably successful, winning the title in the 2016 edition, while SunRisers Eastern Cape have found unparalleled success in SA20, winning three out of four editions.