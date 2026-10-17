Kavya Maran-Anirudh Ravichander Wedding Reception Set For November 21; PM Modi, Vijay Get Invite

Kavya Maran Anirudh Ravichander Wedding: Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran and celebrated music composer Anirudh Ravichander are at the centre of wedding buzz after their families reportedly began inviting prominent personalities to their upcoming reception. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay are among the dignitaries invited to the Chennai event scheduled for November 21, according to the details shared by the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office.







Kavya Maran And Anirudh’s Reception Scheduled For November 21

The upcoming reception is expected to bring together guests from politics, entertainment and the sporting world. Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Kavery Maran, have been reaching out to prominent figures to invite them to the family celebration.

The couple reportedly met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend an invitation. Anirudh’s parents, actor Ravi Raghavendra and Lakshmi Ravichander, were also involved in the invitation process.

The Maran family also met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, in connection with the reception. Anirudh was reportedly present during that meeting.

Telangana CMO Confirms Invitation To Revanth Reddy

The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office shared details of a meeting between Kalanithi Maran, Kavery Maran and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

The post stated that the Sun Group chairman and his wife had invited the Telangana chief minister to their daughter Kavya’s wedding reception. It also identified Chennai as the venue and November 21 as the scheduled date.

While the reception date has been mentioned in the official communication, reports claiming that the wedding ceremony itself will take place in Greece on November 11 have not been officially confirmed by the couple. The ceremony date and venue should therefore be treated as unverified.

Anirudh Had Previously Responded To Marriage Speculation

Rumours about a possible relationship between Kavya and Anirudh have circulated on social media for some time. In June 2025, the composer responded to speculation about his marriage plans with a post on X, dismissing the claims at the time.

His earlier response came amid widespread online discussion, but the latest reports surrounding the reception have renewed public interest in the pair. Neither speculation nor invitations alone establish details about a private wedding ceremony beyond what has been officially communicated.

Who Is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and is closely associated with the group’s Indian Premier League franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

She has become a familiar presence during IPL matches, with her reactions from the stands frequently attracting attention from cricket fans and social media users. Her association with the franchise has made her one of the most recognisable figures among IPL team owners.

Anirudh Ravichander’s Career In Indian Cinema

Anirudh Ravichander is a prominent Indian film composer known for his work across major Tamil-language productions and other Indian cinema projects. His soundtracks have earned him a large following, while his collaborations with leading actors and filmmakers have strengthened his position in the industry.

His professional commitments have also kept him in the public eye, with upcoming film projects generating interest among fans.

With invitations reportedly extended to prominent political leaders, the November 21 reception is drawing attention well beyond the worlds of cricket and music. However, further details about the wedding ceremony itself remain unconfirmed.