Monday, April 7, 2025
Kavya Maran’s Angry Reaction Steals Spotlight As SRH Suffer 4th Consecutive Defeat In IPL 2025

Kavya's reaction especially after Abhishek Sharma’s dismissal quickly went viral, with fans flooding platforms like X with GIFs, memes, and emotional responses.

Kavya Maran


Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL 2025 campaign hit a new low with their fourth consecutive defeat, this time at the hands of Gujarat Titans (GT). While the loss itself was painful, it was Kavya Maran’s visibly angry reaction that stole the spotlight and sent social media into a frenzy.

As SRH’s top-order crumbled yet again, cameras captured a stunned and visibly frustrated Kavya Maran in the stands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Her reaction especially after Abhishek Sharma’s dismissal quickly went viral, with fans flooding platforms like X with GIFs, memes, and emotional responses.

Many called her the “face of every SRH fan in 2025,” echoing the disappointment of a once-promising team that now struggles to find form.

SRH Batting Collapse: Siraj Destroys Top Order

Despite winning the toss and opting to bat first, SRH faltered from the outset. While Travis Head looked promising with two boundaries in the first over, Mohammed Siraj had the last laugh, dismissing him on the final ball of the over.

Abhishek Sharma (18) and Ishan Kishan (17) failed to anchor the innings, with SRH crawling to just 45/2 by the end of the powerplay their second-lowest powerplay total since IPL 2024.

Mohammed Siraj’s Career-Best Spell Crushes Hyderabad Hopes

The match belonged to Mohammed Siraj, who delivered a stunning 4-wicket haul, finishing with 4/17 in 4 overs. The right-arm pacer dismantled SRH’s batting in both the powerplay and death overs, removing Head, Sharma, Aniket Verma, and Simarjeet Singh, effectively ending any hopes of a respectable total.

With a star-studded top order consistently underperforming, fans and analysts are calling for major changes. SRH, who earlier this season stunned Rajasthan Royals with a record 286-run innings, now look like a team desperately in need of direction.

Kavya Maran Sunrisers Hyderabad

