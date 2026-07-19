Kerala Government Declares Holiday For Schools Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Final; Argentina vs Spain Clash Behind Decision

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final is only a few hours away, with Spain and Lionel Messi’s Argentina set to face each other in football’s biggest match at the iconic MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA. However, the World Cup fever has travelled to different parts of the globe, including India. In great news for students in Kerala, the state government has announced a state-wide holiday for schools and colleges on Monday due to the World Cup final being played at midnight here in India.

Kerala announce holiday on Monday for FIFA World Cup 2026 Final







With one day to go for the final in the USA, Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan has declared July 20, 2026 as a school holiday for not only regular education establishments but also institutions of higher education. Chief Minister’s Office assured that on July 20, 2026, the previously fixed schedules of various examinations will remain unaffected. The official announcement from CMO stated that the time (12.30 a.m. IST) is going to be played in India could keep football fans, amongst whom a big proportion of students and parents are included, awake until early morning, which may interrupt their plans for the day.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Argentina vs Spain







Spain head into the final in formidable form, having conceded just one goal throughout the tournament while becoming the first team in men’s World Cup history to keep six clean sheets in a single edition. After opening with a goalless draw against Cape Verde, La Roja have strung together six consecutive victories, knocking out Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France to reach their first World Cup final since their triumph in 2010.

Argentina, meanwhile, are chasing back-to-back World Cup titles after coming from behind to beat England 2-1 in the semifinals. Lionel Scaloni’s side has won 14 successive matches and become renowned for their late heroics, scoring a tournament record of eight goals after the 85th minute.

With the head-to-head record between the two nations perfectly balanced at six wins apiece and two draws, Sunday’s showdown promises to be a fitting finale as the reigning European champions take on the reigning Copa America champions for the first time in a FIFA World Cup final.

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