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Home > Sports News > Kevin Keegan Dies At 75: Liverpool Legend, Double Ballon d’Or Winner Passes Away After Cancer Battle

Kevin Keegan Dies At 75: Liverpool Legend, Double Ballon d’Or Winner Passes Away After Cancer Battle

Kevin Keegan dies at 75: Liverpool, Hamburg, and Newcastle legend passes away after a battle with cancer. Tributes pour in for the two-time Ballon d'Or winner

Kevin Keegan Dies At 75: Liverpool Legend and Double Ballon d'Or Winner Passes Away After Cancer Battle. Photo X
Kevin Keegan Dies At 75: Liverpool Legend and Double Ballon d'Or Winner Passes Away After Cancer Battle. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 22:48 IST

Kevin Keegan, one of English football’s most iconic, charismatic, and influential figures, has passed away at the age of 75 following a courageous battle with cancer. His family confirmed the heartbreaking news in an official statement on Monday, July 20 revealing that the former England captain and double Ballon d’Or winner died peacefully, surrounded by his wife and daughters. Keegan was diagnosed with stage four cancer earlier this year.

A Stellar Playing Career

Born in Armthorpe, Yorkshire, Keegan emerged as a global superstar during a glittering six-year spell with Liverpool between 1971 and 1977. Under Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley, the dynamic forward scored 100 goals in 323 appearances, helping the Reds secure three First Division titles, two UEFA Cups, an FA Cup, and the club’s maiden European Cup triumph in 1977.

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In 1977, Keegan moved to West German powerhouse Hamburger SV, where he cemented his status among the all-time greats. He claimed back-to-back Ballon d’Or awards in 1978 and 1979—remaining the only British player in history to win the accolade in consecutive years.

At international level, Keegan represented England 63 times, scoring 21 goals and captaining his country in 31 matches, including the 1982 FIFA World Cup in Spain.

The ‘King Kev’ Transformation at Newcastle

After returning to domestic football with Southampton, Keegan enjoyed an iconic swansong at Newcastle United as a player, helping drag the Magpies back into the top flight before retiring in 1984.

Keegan returned to St James’ Park as manager in 1992, transforming a struggling second-tier side into “The Entertainers”—one of the most thrilling Premier League title contenders of the 1990s. He went on to manage Fulham, the England national team (1999–2000), Manchester City, and Newcastle once more in 2008.

Tributes have poured in across the football world for a legend whose flair, passion, and infectious energy shaped English football for generations.

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Kevin Keegan Dies At 75: Liverpool Legend, Double Ballon d’Or Winner Passes Away After Cancer Battle
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Kevin Keegan Dies At 75: Liverpool Legend, Double Ballon d’Or Winner Passes Away After Cancer Battle
Kevin Keegan Dies At 75: Liverpool Legend, Double Ballon d’Or Winner Passes Away After Cancer Battle
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