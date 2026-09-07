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Home > Sports News > Kevin Pietersen Joins England’s Backroom Staff Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2027 | Details Inside

Kevin Pietersen Joins England’s Backroom Staff Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2027 | Details Inside

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has joined in the role of a specialist mentor of the men's side ahead of next year's 2027 World Cup set to be hosted by Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Kevin Pietersen Joins England's Backroom Staff Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2027 | Details Inside. (Image Credits: X)
Kevin Pietersen Joins England's Backroom Staff Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2027 | Details Inside. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 17:19 IST

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has joined in the role of a specialist mentor of the men’s side ahead of next year’s 2027 World Cup set to be hosted by Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa. The prolific batter, born in South Africa and having represented England in 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is, will be part of their backroom staff for all the series leading up to the marquee event next year.

“Excited to get in the trenches and work relentlessly hard with these players” – Kevin Pietersen

Pietersen will join Brendon McCullum’s white-ball coaching setup for England’s upcoming Vitality IT20 and Metro Bank ODI series against Sri Lanka later this month. The coaching team will also include Marcus Trescothick, Tim Southee, Jeetan Patel and Sarah Taylor. Pietersen will also be involved in England’s white-ball tours of Australia and South Africa this winter. He will then rejoin the team for the home series against Pakistan and New Zealand next summer before working with the squad during the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

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After being appointed as specialist mentor, Pietersen said:

“I am immensely proud to have been asked to help this team on their journey to win a World Cup in South Africa. Putting on the England uniform again for the first time since 2014 is a profound honour and a deeply special moment. We have an incredibly talented white-ball squad, and I am excited to get in the trenches and work relentlessly hard with these players to maximise their potential. To be a part of Brendon’s think tank over the next 12 months is a fantastic opportunity, and I cannot wait to get started,” the former England cricketer said as quoted by England Cricket.

During his 10-year international career, Pietersen scored more than 5,500 runs in limited-overs cricket. He also scored 8,181 runs in 104 Test matches. The former batter worked as a mentor for Delhi Capitals during the 2025 Indian Premier League and will now bring his experience to England’s players over the next 15 months. Having grown up in South Africa, Pietersen’s knowledge of the conditions and cricket in the region is expected to be particularly valuable to England’s ODI team as it prepares for next year’s World Cup.

England men’s white ball head coach Brendon McCullum said:

“I’ve got immense respect for KP and what he’s achieved in the game. He’s had an amazing impact on English cricket, so for someone with his experience, knowledge and stature to want to play a role with this team is a fantastic result. I’m particularly excited for our batters to get the opportunity to work with him. KP has a unique understanding of what it takes to perform at the highest level, which will be hugely valuable to our players. We’ve always respected each other and had a strong appreciation for what the other brings to the game, so I’m really looking forward to working together,”  McCullum added.

The white-ball series against Sri Lanka at home begins on September 15.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Kevin Pietersen Joins England’s Backroom Staff Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2027 | Details Inside
Tags: brendon mccullumEngland National Cricket TeamKevin PietersenODI World Cup 2027

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Kevin Pietersen Joins England’s Backroom Staff Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2027 | Details Inside
Kevin Pietersen Joins England’s Backroom Staff Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2027 | Details Inside
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