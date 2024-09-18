Home
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League: Jharkhand, MP, SAI Shakti, Jai Bharat Win

Jai Bharat Hockey Academy, SAI Shakti, Centre of Excellence Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy emerged victorious in their respective games on the third day of the Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025 (Phase 1), being held in Gwalior.

Jai Bharat Hockey Academy defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta by 2-1 in the first Pool A match of the day. Manjeet (21′, 51′) opened the account for Jai Bharat Hockey Academy but Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta’s Dipika Barla (35′) restored parity with her goal. It was Manjeet’s last quarter goal that shifted the match in Jai Bharat Hockey Academy’s favour.

SAI Shakti beat Har Hockey Academy by 4-1 in Pool A. The goalscorers for SAI Shakti were Sejal (7′, 52′), Sukhveer Kaur (24′), and Captain Nandini (53′). Meanwhile, Pooja Malik (12′) scored the only goal for Har Hockey Academy.

In a Pool B encounter, Centre of Excellence Jharkhand registered a comprehensive 19-0 victory over Citizen Hockey XI. Sweety Dungdung (1′, 8′, 16′, 18′, 27′) and Leoni Hemrom (2′, 21′, 46′, 48′, 49′) led the goalscoring efforts for Centre of Excellence Jharkhand with five goals each. They were joined on the scoresheet by Ankita Minz (13′, 17′, 23′, 32′), Manila Bage (14′, 30′), Kaushlya Kumari (26′), Rajni Kerketta (39′) and Anupriya Soreng (40′).

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy Baroda by 11-0 in the last Pool B match. The goalscorers for Madhya Pradesh Hockey were Swati (12′, 57′), Soniya Kumre (20′), Rubi Rathore (21′), Khushi Katariya (22′, 26′, 40′), Sheha Patel (29′), and Captain Bhumiksha Sahu (30′, 34′, 36′).

