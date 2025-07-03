Khelo India Water Sports Festival In August; ‘We Are Committed To Broad Base Sports In Bharat,’ Says Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The first-ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival will be held at Srinagar’s iconic Dal Lake from August 21-23. This was announced by the Hon’ble Union minister for youth affairs and sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, on Thursday.



Part of its growing Khelo India calendar, the inaugural edition of the Water Games in Jammu and Kashmir comes at the back of the first Khelo India Beach Games which were held in Diu in May. The water sports festival will see five sports – kayaking and canoeing, rowing, water skiing, shikara race and dragon boat.



“The Khelo India Water Sports Festival is another proof of the government’s commitment to broad base sports and create more opportunities for athletes to express themselves at the national level. Like the first Khelo India Beach Games in Diu, we want Khelo India to become more inclusive and reach out to every corner of the country,” said Hon’ble Union minister of youth affairs and sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.



The open-age competition is expected to see 400-plus athletes from the 36 states and Union Territories participate. The nomination of athletes will be made by the National Sports Federation from their national championships or other suitable events or as decided by the Games Technical Conduct Committee on a merit basis.



“India have a decent standing in water sports in Asia. The water sports festival in Dal Lake will help expose emerging talent and prepare them for international events. Our water sports facilities have the latest infrastructure and good coaches. We only want new athletes to come and seek excellence in water games,” Dr Mandaviya added.



The upcoming water sports festival will be the fifth Khelo India event in 2025 following the Khelo India Winter Games in Ladakh and J&K, the Para Games in Delhi, the Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar and Delhi and most recently, the Beach Games in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

