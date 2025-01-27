Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Khelo India Winter Games 2025: Ladakh finishes on top; Army edge out ITBP to retain ice hockey title

In their second year as hosts, the Union Territory of Ladakh finished on top of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025, the first chapter of which ended at the NDS Stadium in Ladakh on Monday

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Khelo India Winter Games 2025: Ladakh finishes on top; Army edge out ITBP to retain ice hockey title

In their second year as hosts, the Union Territory of Ladakh finished on top of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025.


In their second year as hosts, the Union Territory of Ladakh finished on top of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025, the first chapter of which ended at the NDS Stadium in Ladakh on Monday. Like always, the grand finale saw the mouth-watering men’s ice hockey final and the Indian Army squeezed past ITBP 2-1 to retain the KIWG crown. The second and final phase of KIWG 2025 will be held in J&K’s Gulmarg from Feb 22-25.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ladakh won two of the four golds decided on Monday. Their mixed relay quartet, comprising Stanzin Jampal, Skarma Tsultim, Mohammed Saquaf Raza and Padma Angmo, clocked 3:02.19 secs to strike gold. Maharashtra (3:03.78 secs) and Telangana (3:04.85 secs) won silver and bronze, respectively.

There was more joy for the local fans. In what was sweet revenge, Ladakh girls romped past fancied ITBP 4-0 to finish on top of the women’s round-robin league at a packed NDS Stadium complex. Women’s ice hockey started only last year and interestingly, Ladakh had lost the final match to ITBP by a 4-0 scoreline. Himachal Pradesh won the bronze.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“It feels amazing and it’s a big moment our team. Last year, we lost to ITBP but this year, we made a strong comeback. A huge thanks to our coach and the Khelo India administration for bringing this event to Ladakh and making this possible for us,” said Padma Chorol, a senior member of the UT Ladakh women’s ice hockey team.

Tamil Nadu showed why it is emerging as a centre for budding skaters. In the final skating event on Monday, the 500m women long track (at Gupuks), saw Yashashree winning Tamil Nadu’s third gold of KIWG 2025. She clocked 00:58.00 seconds. Riya Vilas Gayakwad of Maharashtra (1:04.31 secs) and Srija S Rao of Karnataka (1:04.93 secs) won silver and bronze, respectively, in the tightest of finishes.

KIWG 2025 toppers Ladakh (7 medals, including four golds) were followed by Tamil Nadu (five medals including three golds). Maharashtra finished with the maximum number of medals (10) but only two golds meant they finished third. Maharashtra had finished on top in KIWG 2024, winning 20 skating medals that included six golds. Telangana (2 golds) finished fourth and Karnataka (1 gold) fifth in KIWG 2025.

Army defended their ice-hockey crown but only after surviving some close moments. Backed by their young and vociferous fans from Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, who sang a popular Bollywood chartbuster from the movie Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, the Army team looked charged from the very first minute. Monday’s win was sweeter because Army had lost to ITBP 3-1 in a league match on Saturday.

In Monday’s final, there were no goals in the first two periods and all three goals came in the final 15 minutes of play. It was a pacy encounter between two workmanlike teams fielding several national level players.

Army took the lead in the third minute of the final period. Rigzin Norboo capped a fine assist from national player Dorjay Angchok to give Army the lead with a clever finish at the far post. Army lost the lead after an unmarked Rigzin Norboo equalised for ITBP on an assist from Tashi Namgail in the 13th minute. Angchok once again played a key role as Padma Norboo kept his cool to make it 2-1 for the Army team with a minute left on the clock.

Army coach Rinchen Tundup said, “Our team has been playing matches back-to-back, starting with the CEC Cup, then the LG Cup, and now Khelo India. We didn’t get much time to practice, but I’m glad the team performed well. We won all three Cups, and I’m happy with their performance. I also want to thank the ITBP team for giving us tough competition in today’s final.”

DAY 5 RESULTS (Jan 27)

ICE HOCKEY

(Men’s final at NDS): Indian Army beat ITBP 2-1; Losing semi-finalists Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh got bronze.
(Women’s final round-robin league at NDS): Ladakh beat ITBP 4-0 for gold; Himachal Pradesh won bronze.

ICE SKATING (all finals)

MIX relay (at NDS): 1. UT- Ladakh (Stanzin Jampal, Skarma Tsultim, Mohammed Saquaf Raza, Padma Angmo) 3:02.19 secs 2. Maharashtra (Ishan Darvekar, Vyom Sawant, Swaroopa Deshmukh, Anvayi Deshpande) 3:03.78 secs 3. Telangana (Pranav Madav, Vishnu, Nayana Sri, Geetika) 3:04.85 sec.
500m women long track (at Gupuks): 1. Yashashree (Tamil Nadu) 00:58.00 secs; 2. Riya Vilas Gayakwad (Maharashtra) 1:04.31 secs 3. Srija S Rao (Karnataka) 1:04.93 secs.

ABOUT KHELO INDIA WINTER GAMES

Under the Khelo India Scheme, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) organizes National-level competitions, i.e., Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India University Games, Khelo India Para Games and Khelo India Winter Games to provide a platform for talented athletes to showcase their sporting and competitive skills. Starting in 2020, so far four editions of the Khelo India Winter Games have been successfully conducted with the participation of 36 States/UTs. The fifth edition of Khelo India Winter Games 2025 will be held in the UT of Ladakh and J&K from Jan. 23-27 and Feb. 22-25, respectively, across two ice and four snow disciplines. Apart from tapping talent, Khelo India Winter Games also showcase a region’s art, culture, heritage, and promotes tourism through sports.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Enforce Uniform Civil Code: What It Means For Citizens And Society?

Filed under

Khelo India Winter Games 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Earthquake Rattles Boston and Surrounding States; Epicenter in York Harbor, Maine

Earthquake Rattles Boston and Surrounding States; Epicenter in York Harbor, Maine

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson Spotted At Mahakumbh After Coldplay Concert | Watch

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson Spotted At Mahakumbh After Coldplay Concert | Watch

Why Did NASA Choose Noida’s 14-Year-Old Boy To Name An Asteroid?

Why Did NASA Choose Noida’s 14-Year-Old Boy To Name An Asteroid?

Yakubboev Declines Handshake With Vaishali, Cites ‘Religious Reasons’ And Issues Apology

Yakubboev Declines Handshake With Vaishali, Cites ‘Religious Reasons’ And Issues Apology

UK on High Alert as Surge in Mystery Virus Triggers NHS Health Warnings

UK on High Alert as Surge in Mystery Virus Triggers NHS Health Warnings

Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert, Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert,

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How The Cricketer Reacted

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox