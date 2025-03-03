The 5th edition of the highly anticipated Khelo India Winter Games has now been rescheduled to take place from March 9 to 12, 2025 in Gulmarg, Kashmir. After being postponed due to a lack of sufficient snowfall, the event will finally bring together top athletes for thrilling winter sports competitions.

New Dates and Ideal Snow Conditions

Originally planned for an earlier date, the Khelo India Winter Games had to be delayed as Kashmir Valley faced a shortage of snow. However, thanks to back-to-back snowstorms blanketing both the hilly and plain areas of Kashmir, the region now boasts the perfect winter conditions to host the event.

Speaking with Republic TV, Nuzhat Gul, Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, confirmed the new dates and assured that the fresh snowfall has set the stage for a successful event. She expressed confidence that the upcoming games will showcase exceptional talent from across the country.

Winter Sports Action in Gulmarg

The event will take place in Gulmarg, North Kashmir, a prime winter destination known for its breathtaking snow-covered landscapes. Athletes from various parts of India will compete in a variety of winter sports disciplines, promising an action-packed few days for both participants and spectators.

The Anticipation Builds

The Khelo India Winter Games have become a celebrated platform for young winter sports athletes to showcase their skills. With the rescheduled dates now confirmed, the excitement is building for the games to finally begin.

What’s Next?

As the event draws near, athletes and winter sports enthusiasts are gearing up for an unforgettable experience. With the ideal snow conditions in place, the 5th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games is set to be one of the most thrilling editions yet.