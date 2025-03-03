Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • Khelo India Winter Games 5th Edition Postponed, Now Set To Take Place From March 9-12, 2025

Khelo India Winter Games 5th Edition Postponed, Now Set To Take Place From March 9-12, 2025

As the event draws near, athletes and winter sports enthusiasts are gearing up for an unforgettable experience. With the ideal snow conditions in place, the 5th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games is set to be one of the most thrilling editions yet.

Khelo India Winter Games 5th Edition Postponed, Now Set To Take Place From March 9-12, 2025

Snowfall conditions for Khelo India Games


The 5th edition of the highly anticipated Khelo India Winter Games has now been rescheduled to take place from March 9 to 12, 2025 in Gulmarg, Kashmir. After being postponed due to a lack of sufficient snowfall, the event will finally bring together top athletes for thrilling winter sports competitions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

New Dates and Ideal Snow Conditions

Originally planned for an earlier date, the Khelo India Winter Games had to be delayed as Kashmir Valley faced a shortage of snow. However, thanks to back-to-back snowstorms blanketing both the hilly and plain areas of Kashmir, the region now boasts the perfect winter conditions to host the event.

Speaking with Republic TV, Nuzhat Gul, Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, confirmed the new dates and assured that the fresh snowfall has set the stage for a successful event. She expressed confidence that the upcoming games will showcase exceptional talent from across the country.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Winter Sports Action in Gulmarg

The event will take place in Gulmarg, North Kashmir, a prime winter destination known for its breathtaking snow-covered landscapes. Athletes from various parts of India will compete in a variety of winter sports disciplines, promising an action-packed few days for both participants and spectators.

The Anticipation Builds

The Khelo India Winter Games have become a celebrated platform for young winter sports athletes to showcase their skills. With the rescheduled dates now confirmed, the excitement is building for the games to finally begin.

What’s Next?

As the event draws near, athletes and winter sports enthusiasts are gearing up for an unforgettable experience. With the ideal snow conditions in place, the 5th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games is set to be one of the most thrilling editions yet.

Filed under

Khelo India Winter Games 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

8th Pay Commission Update: Will Minimum Salary Rise From ₹18,000 To ₹51,480? Pension Hike Details Inside

8th Pay Commission Update: Will Minimum Salary Rise From ₹18,000 To ₹51,480? Pension Hike Details...

Atlee Reportedly Is Charging ₹100 Crore For Next Film With Allu Arjun; After Jawan’s Box Office Success

Atlee Reportedly Is Charging ₹100 Crore For Next Film With Allu Arjun; After Jawan’s Box...

IIT Baba Taken To Police Custody In Jaipur, Recovered Smoking Ganja

IIT Baba Taken To Police Custody In Jaipur, Recovered Smoking Ganja

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Be Happy’ Trailer Unveiled: A Heartwarming Dance Drama Premieres On March 14

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Be Happy’ Trailer Unveiled: A Heartwarming Dance Drama Premieres On March 14

Ravi Shastri Announces India’s XI For Champions Trophy Clash Against Australia

Ravi Shastri Announces India’s XI For Champions Trophy Clash Against Australia

Entertainment

Atlee Reportedly Is Charging ₹100 Crore For Next Film With Allu Arjun; After Jawan’s Box Office Success

Atlee Reportedly Is Charging ₹100 Crore For Next Film With Allu Arjun; After Jawan’s Box

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Be Happy’ Trailer Unveiled: A Heartwarming Dance Drama Premieres On March 14

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Be Happy’ Trailer Unveiled: A Heartwarming Dance Drama Premieres On March 14

2025 Oscars: Highlights Of The 97th Academy Awards – ‘Anora’ Triumphs, Conan O’Brien Shines & Sean Baker Make History

2025 Oscars: Highlights Of The 97th Academy Awards – ‘Anora’ Triumphs, Conan O’Brien Shines &

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Teaser Drops: Reveals Intense, Mysterious Journey Set For 2026 Release

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Teaser Drops: Reveals Intense, Mysterious Journey Set For 2026 Release

Watch: Adrien Brody Rushes Towards Stage, Pauses, Throws Chewed Gum At Girlfriend Before Accepting Oscar For Best Actor

Watch: Adrien Brody Rushes Towards Stage, Pauses, Throws Chewed Gum At Girlfriend Before Accepting Oscar

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard