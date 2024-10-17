Kho Kho World Cup 2025 To Begin from January 13

In a landmark moment for traditional Indian sports, New Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium erupted with excitement as the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) unveiled the dates and logo for the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup.

In a landmark moment for traditional Indian sports, New Delhi’s Thyagraj Stadium erupted with excitement as the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) unveiled the dates and logo for the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup.

Set to enter the global sporting landscape, the inaugural edition of the tournament will take place between January 13 and January 19, in New Delhi. The groundbreaking tournament promises to showcase India’s indigenous sport on the global stage.

The announcement ceremony featured a spectacular exhibition match between Team Maharashtra and the Rest Of India. The match ended 26-24 in Maharashtra’s favour as the crowd were left on the edge of their seats.

This was followed by the unveiling of the World Cup’s official logo and tagline #TheWorldGoesKho. The air was charged with enthusiasm as hundreds of young aspiring athletes and school students witnessed what could be the dawn of their sporting dreams.

Making this ancient Indian game truly international, the tournament will feature an impressive lineup of 24 nations, with both men’s and women’s teams competing for world supremacy. The championship structure includes 16 teams in each division, setting the stage for an intense battle.

KKFI president Sudhanshu Mittal captured the spirit of the moment with his passionate declaration, “Kho Kho is a sport of our country’s mud. So, we are very proud to bring this sport to the mat.

A big thank you to the federation which has worked hard to ensure that Kho Kho becomes an international sport. We first brought the sport to its fans through the Ultimate Kho Kho League, and now, it is time to take things to the next step with the First Kho Kho World Cup.”

Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, graced the event and said, “Kho kho has been a part of our country’s history from the time of the Mahabharata. The government of India has been promoting as many indigenous games, and hosting the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup in 2025 is a step in that direction. A big congratulations to the KKFI for their endeavours in different fields, especially sports science, as this takes the level of the game to another level.”

“We are excited to be the official partner for the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in 2025. This event marks a significant step not only in showcasing the dynamic spirit of Kho Kho but also in promoting its inclusion on the global stage, with aspirations to bring it to the Olympics and Asian Games. Just as EaseMyTrip strives for excellence in the travel industry, we are committed to supporting the sport’s journey to international prominence,” said Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-founder of EaseMyTrip.

This historic championship represents a massive leap for Kho Kho, transforming it from a beloved local sport to a global phenomenon. With India leading this sporting revolution, the 2025 World Cup promises to be an unforgettable celebration of speed, strategy, and sporting excellence.

(With inputs from ANI)