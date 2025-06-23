Live Tv
Kidambi Srikanth Leads India's Charge At US Open 2025 Badminton Tournament

Former world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth leads India's campaign at the US Open 2025 in Iowa. He is joined by Ayush Shetty, Priyanshu Rajawat, Aakarshi Kashyap, and top-seeded mixed doubles pair Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto in a strong Indian squad.

Kidambi Srikanth returns to lead India's challenge at the US Open 2025 badminton tournament in Iowa, aiming to build on his strong form.
Last Updated: June 23, 2025 21:08:46 IST

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth returns to court to lead India’s charge at the US Open 2025 badminton tournament, which gets underway in Lowa on Tuesday, according to Olympics.com.

Srikanth will be keen to build on his runners-up result at the Malaysia Masters, where he became only the second man in history to ever make it to the final of a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament after beginning from the qualifying rounds.

In the first round of men’s singles, 50th seed Srikanth, who is seeded eighth in the US Open, will play 77th-ranked Harry Huang of England.

World No. 34 Ayush Shetty is seeded fourth, while 37th-ranked Priyanshu Rajawat is seeded sixth at the US Open, other Indian badminton players include Tharun Mannepalli and Rithvik Sanjeevi.

In the women’s singles, 49th-ranked India’s best player in the division is Aakarshi Kashyap, and 18-year-old Anmol Kharb, who is ranked 63rd.

Tanvi Sharma, Tanya Hemanth and Shriyanshi Valishetty will also feature in the women’s singles for India. The women’s doubles, on the other hand, has a sole Indian entry in eight seeds Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra.

In the men’s doubles draw, third seeds Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi will spearhead the challenge for India. Meanwhile, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto are the top seeds and the only Indian entry in the mixed doubles.

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto’s best run on the BWF World tour this year came at the German Open, where they made it to the semi-finals.

US Open 2025: India badminton squad

Men’s singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Ayush Shetty, Priyanshu Rajawat, Tharun Mannepalli, Rithvik Sanjeevi, Chirag Sen (Q), BM Rahul Bharadwaj (Q), Darshan Pujari (Q)

Women’s singles: Aakarshi Kashyap, Anmol Kharb, Tanvi Sharma, Tanya Hemanth, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Ira Sharma (Q)

Men’s doubles: Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi, Dingku Singh Konthoujam-Amaan Mohammad, Abinash Mohanty-Ayush Pattanayak, Arjun Reddy Pochana-Gouse Shaik (Q), Sai Pavan Karri-Sanjai Srivatsa Dhanraj (Q), Rajain Abhimanyu-Randeep Singh (Q)

Women’s doubles: Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra

Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto.

(With ANI Inputs)

