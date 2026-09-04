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Home > Sports News > Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Cheuk Yiu Live Streaming: Where to Watch China Masters 2026 Quarter-Final Live in India

Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Cheuk Yiu Live Streaming: Where to Watch China Masters 2026 Quarter-Final Live in India

Former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth takes on Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu in the China Masters 2026 Super 750 men's singles quarter-final in Shenzhen. After defeating Victor Lai, the Indian badminton star aims to continue his comeback and secure a semi-final berth.

Kidambi Srikanth will clash with Lee Cheuk Yiu in the China Masters 2026 Quarter-Finals. Image Credit: ANI
Kidambi Srikanth will clash with Lee Cheuk Yiu in the China Masters 2026 Quarter-Finals. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 08:38 IST

Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Cheuk Yiu Live Streaming Details: The seasoned Indian badminton player Kidambi Srikanth is taking the court for a match at an upcoming China Masters 2026 Super 750 event in Shenzhen on Friday, September 4. The former World No. 1 is having an extraordinary week and qualified for the men’s singles quarter-finals by beating Victor Lai of Canada in straight games. For his place in the semis, Kidambi Srikanth now needs to defeat Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu in the final-eight clash.

The game is just starting, with the players taking to Centre Court 1 at 8:20 AM IST in Shenzhen. Both players have put up good show so far, so this match is among the few quarter-finals that everyone wants to see today.

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Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Cheuk Yiu China Masters 2026 Match Details

  • Tournament: China Masters 2026 (BWF Super 750)
  • Round: Men’s Singles Quarter-final
  • Match: Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Cheuk Yiu
  • Date: September 4, 2026 (Friday)
  • Time: 8:20 AM IST onwards
  • Venue: Shenzhen Arena, Shenzhen, China

Kidambi Srikanth’s Road to the Quarter-finals

Srikanth has played the China Masters 2026 like a contender for the title. His road commenced smoothly – defeating Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu-jen by three consecutive games was already a clear indicator. But then came the surprise – Srikanth, who just two rounds earlier lost convincingly to top seed K. H. T. Lim, beat the 9th seed Victor Lai of Canada to make it to the quarter-finals. That marks this Indian shuttler as having finished a last-eight twice on the BWF World Tour in 2026, and it continues his comeback in the world of badminton.

Lee Cheuk Yiu got there as well, and his route to the last eight included a very convincing victory over one of the seeded favorites in the tournament, Frenchman Toma Junior Popov.

When And Where to Watch Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Cheuk Yiu Live?

India’s badminton fans can watch the China Masters 2026 quarter-finals on Sports 18 TV channels. Alternatively, the live-streaming of the match will be available on JioHotstar platform. The live match results can also be seen via the BWF Tournament Software platform.

With a place in the semi-finals up for grabs, the spotlight will be very much on Srikanth as he tries to prolong India’s chances in Shenzhen and remains consistent with his previous performance at one of the biggest events.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Become The Next Sachin Tendulkar? BCCI Secretary Lays Down Expectations

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Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Cheuk Yiu Live Streaming: Where to Watch China Masters 2026 Quarter-Final Live in India
Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Cheuk Yiu Live Streaming: Where to Watch China Masters 2026 Quarter-Final Live in India
Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Cheuk Yiu Live Streaming: Where to Watch China Masters 2026 Quarter-Final Live in India
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