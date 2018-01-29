Preity Zinta co-owned Kings XI Punjab, who had a disappointing run in Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, are looking to turn things around this time around. After acquiring a brand new squad for the season, the franchise is now eyeing a name change. The owners have cited the example of sports teams in the United States, wherein teams are allowed to change their name upon shifting their base. The development has been confirmed by BCCI officials, the board is however yet to take a decision.
KXIP franchise KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited is owned by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta along with industrialists Ness Wadia and Mohit Burman. The franchise had earlier requested to shift its home ground from PCA stadium in Mohali citing lack of fan support. In case the request of team owners receives a go-ahead by BCCI, we will see the brand new team playing under a different name in 2018 edition of IPL set to kick off in April.
Kings XI Punjab have acquired a pretty strong line-up in IPL auction this year and have built a team comprising of big names like Aaron Finch, Andrew Tye, Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, R Ashwin, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal among others.
Have a look at the full squad of Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2018:
Axar Patel (Retained)
Ravichandran Ashwin – Rs 7.6 crore
Karun Nair – Rs 5.6 crore
KL Rahul – Rs 11 crore
David Miller -Rs 3 crore (Retained via RTM)
Aaron Finch – Rs 6.2 crore
Yuvraj Singh – Rs 2 crore
Marcus Stoinis – Rs 6.2 crore (Retained via RTM)
Mayank Agarwal – Rs 1 crore
Ankit Singh Rajpoot – Rs 3 crore
Manoj Tiwary – Rs 1 crore
Mohit Sharma – Rs 2.4 crore (Retained via RTM)
Mujeeb Zadran – Rs 4 crore
Barinder Sran – Rs 2.2 crore
Andrew Tye – Rs 7.2 crore
Akshdeep Nath – Rs 1 crore
Mayank Dagar – Rs 20 Lakh
Ben Dwarshuis – Rs 1.4 crore
Pradeep Sahu – Rs 20 Lakh
Manzoor Dar – Rs 20 Lakh
Chris Gayle – Rs 2 crore