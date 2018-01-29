We might be seeing Kings XI Punjab playing under a different name in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 as the team owners are willing to overhaul things completely. The development has been confirmed by BCCI officials, however, their request is yet to be approved. Kings XI Punjab's performance is likely to improve this year as they have bought many big stars this time.

We might be seeing Kings XI Punjab playing under a different name in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League

Preity Zinta co-owned Kings XI Punjab, who had a disappointing run in Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, are looking to turn things around this time around. After acquiring a brand new squad for the season, the franchise is now eyeing a name change. The owners have cited the example of sports teams in the United States, wherein teams are allowed to change their name upon shifting their base. The development has been confirmed by BCCI officials, the board is however yet to take a decision.

KXIP franchise KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited is owned by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta along with industrialists Ness Wadia and Mohit Burman. The franchise had earlier requested to shift its home ground from PCA stadium in Mohali citing lack of fan support. In case the request of team owners receives a go-ahead by BCCI, we will see the brand new team playing under a different name in 2018 edition of IPL set to kick off in April.

Kings XI Punjab have acquired a pretty strong line-up in IPL auction this year and have built a team comprising of big names like Aaron Finch, Andrew Tye, Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, R Ashwin, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal among others.

Have a look at the full squad of Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2018:

Axar Patel (Retained)

Ravichandran Ashwin – Rs 7.6 crore

Karun Nair – Rs 5.6 crore

KL Rahul – Rs 11 crore

David Miller -Rs 3 crore (Retained via RTM)

Aaron Finch – Rs 6.2 crore

Yuvraj Singh – Rs 2 crore

Marcus Stoinis – Rs 6.2 crore (Retained via RTM)

Mayank Agarwal – Rs 1 crore

Ankit Singh Rajpoot – Rs 3 crore

Manoj Tiwary – Rs 1 crore

Mohit Sharma – Rs 2.4 crore (Retained via RTM)

Mujeeb Zadran – Rs 4 crore

Barinder Sran – Rs 2.2 crore

Andrew Tye – Rs 7.2 crore

Akshdeep Nath – Rs 1 crore

Mayank Dagar – Rs 20 Lakh

Ben Dwarshuis – Rs 1.4 crore

Pradeep Sahu – Rs 20 Lakh

Manzoor Dar – Rs 20 Lakh

Chris Gayle – Rs 2 crore