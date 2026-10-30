Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur Inaugurate World Armwrestling Championship 2026 In Delhi; Over 1,700 Participants From 60 Countries Set To Compete

World Armwrestling Championship 2026: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and former Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated the 47th World Armwrestling and 28th World Para Armwrestling Championship 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday. Hosted in India for the first time, the prestigious event has attracted more than 1,700 athletes, officials and supporters from over 60 countries, marking a major milestone for the sport in the country.

The opening ceremony took place at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in East Delhi on October 29, with World Armwrestling Federation (WAF) President Assen Hadjitodorov and several prominent figures from the international armwrestling fraternity in attendance. The championship, organised by the People’s Armwrestling Federation of India (PAFI), is being spearheaded by its President Preeti Jhangiani and co-founder Parvinn Dabass under the affiliation and guidance of WAF.

The competition will run from October 29 to November 7, bringing together leading armwrestling and para armwrestling athletes on a global platform.

Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur Lead Dignitaries At World Armwrestling Championship Opening

The inauguration was attended by Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, and Anurag Singh Thakur, Member of Parliament from Hamirpur and former Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports. WAF President Assen Hadjitodorov also joined the dignitaries in formally inaugurating the championship.

Other prominent attendees included WAF General Secretary Mircea Simionescu-Simicel, Asian Armwrestling Federation (AAF) President Jeenbek Mukambetov, Armwrestling Australia President Phil Rasmussen, PAFI President and AAF Vice President Preeti Jhangiani, and Pro Panja League co-founder Parvinn Dabass.

The ceremony began with a traditional cultural showcase featuring Kerala’s drummers and dancers, followed by three performances celebrating India’s cultural diversity. The Parade of Nations saw participating countries march past, highlighting the international reach and inclusive spirit of the competition.

The ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Rijiju, Thakur, Hadjitodorov, Jhangiani and Dabass, alongside representatives of the international and national armwrestling fraternity, formally marked the start of the championship.

Kiren Rijiju Welcomes Athletes From Over 60 Countries To India

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated PAFI and its leadership for bringing the prestigious world championship to India for the first time. He also welcomed the international participants and highlighted the country’s privilege in hosting athletes from across the world.

“I am excited to see the enthusiasm of so many participants from across the world. I must congratulate Preeti Jhangiani, Parvinn Dabass and the entire People’s Armwrestling Federation of India (PAFI) team for their efforts in bringing the World Championship to India for the first time. We feel privileged to host you all and welcome you to experience India’s hospitality,” Rijiju said.

Anurag Singh Thakur also welcomed the athletes and officials, describing the hosting of an event of this scale as a matter of pride for India. The former Sports Minister assured participants of support to make the championship a memorable experience.

“I warmly welcome all the athletes and officials from over 60 countries to India for the 47th World Armwrestling and 28th World Para Armwrestling Championship 2026. It is a matter of pride to see an event of this scale being hosted in India, and I congratulate Preeti Jhangiani, Parvinn Dabass and the entire team for their efforts. Sports is close to our hearts, and we are here to extend every possible support to make this championship a memorable experience for everyone,” Thakur said.

WAF President Assen Hadjitodorov joined the dignitaries in marking the commencement of the competition, which brings together the world’s leading armwrestling and para armwrestling athletes.

Pro Panja League Athletes Prasenjeet Patra, Amit Singh Feature In Exhibition Match

One of the major highlights of the opening ceremony was a 20-minute exhibition match featuring Pro Panja League athletes Prasenjeet Patra and Amit Singh. The bout took place in front of international delegations, athletes and officials, showcasing the growing popularity of professional armwrestling in India and its potential to attract audiences worldwide.

Since its first televised season in 2023, the Pro Panja League has worked towards establishing a professional platform for the sport. The league also provides men, women and para-athletes equal prize money and opportunities.

Speaking about India’s opportunity to host the world championship, PAFI President, AAF Vice President and Pro Panja League co-founder Preeti Jhangiani highlighted the progress of Indian armwrestling and the importance of providing para-athletes with equal recognition.

“Tonight India welcomed the world’s strongest arms, and the energy in the hall showed how far armwrestling has come in this country. When we hosted the Asian Championship here last year, our athletes proved what they are capable of. Hosting the World Championship is the next step, and it belongs to every Indian athlete, coach and official who has believed in this sport. Para-athletes are competing on the same stage, with the same respect, and that is the stronger, more inclusive sporting future we are working towards,” Jhangiani said.

Parvinn Dabass Says Pro Panja League Has Given Armwrestling A Professional Platform

Pro Panja League co-founder Parvinn Dabass reflected on the journey of the sport in India and the efforts to establish armwrestling as a professional competition.

“When we started Pro Panja, people asked us whether Panja could ever be a professional sport. Tonight, Prasenjeet Patra and Amit Singh opened a World Championship in front of delegations from more than 60 countries. Panja has always lived in every Indian household; our job has been to give that passion a professional platform. The response in the hall tonight tells us the world is ready for it too,” Dabass said.

The opening ceremony brought together government representatives, sporting leaders and members of the global armwrestling community. The presence of Rijiju and Thakur underlined the significance of hosting the international championship in India, while the participation of athletes and officials from more than 60 countries reflected the sport’s growing global reach.

The evening concluded with a press conference and high tea. The 47th World Armwrestling and 28th World Para Armwrestling Championship 2026 will continue in New Delhi until November 7.