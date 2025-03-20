Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Kirsty Coventry Becomes First African and Female International Olympic Committee President

Kirsty Coventry Becomes First African and Female International Olympic Committee President

Kirsty Coventry has made history by becoming the first woman and the first African to be elected as president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Kirsty Coventry Becomes First African and Female International Olympic Committee President


Kirsty Coventry has made history by becoming the first woman and the first African to be elected as president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). At just 41 years old, the Zimbabwean sports minister and former Olympic swimmer is also the youngest person to hold the prestigious position. Her election marks a significant milestone in the history of global sports governance.

Speaking after her victory, Coventry expressed her gratitude and commitment to the Olympic movement. “This is an extraordinary moment. As a young girl, I never imagined that I would stand here today, leading this incredible movement,” she said. “I promise to uphold the values of the Olympics and make you all proud of this decision. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Competitive Election with a Surprising Outcome

Coventry’s election came as a surprise, as she was competing against several high-profile candidates, including Juan Antonio Samaranch Junior, a seasoned IOC member, and Sebastian Coe, the president of World Athletics. Despite the tough competition, she secured a decisive win in the first round of voting, receiving 49 out of 97 votes. Samaranch finished second with 28 votes, while Coe managed only eight.

Challenges and Expectations

Coventry steps into the role at a crucial time, with several challenges ahead. One of the key issues will be navigating the geopolitical complexities surrounding the Olympic Games, particularly in light of global political tensions. With the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics on the horizon, her ability to handle interactions with influential world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, will be closely watched.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Another major challenge is the reintegration of Russian athletes into the Olympic fold. Following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Russian athletes were only permitted to compete under a neutral banner at the Paris Games. How Coventry handles this issue will be a defining moment in her presidency.

A Landmark Victory for Africa

Throughout her campaign, Coventry emphasized that her election would be a significant achievement for Africa, proving that the continent is ready to take on leadership roles in international sports governance.

“This win is not just for me but for Africa as a whole. It sends a strong message that we are prepared to lead and contribute to shaping the future of global sports,” she stated during her campaign.

Despite concerns raised about her role in Zimbabwe’s government, which has faced criticism over its electoral practices, Coventry’s experience as a two-time Olympic gold medalist and her deep involvement in sports administration helped secure her victory.

As she prepares to take over from Thomas Bach, who served as IOC president for 12 years, Coventry inherits a financially stable organization but must steer it through an increasingly complex global landscape. With widespread support from IOC members, she is poised to bring fresh leadership and vision to the Olympic movement.

Must Read: Boston Celtics Sold To Bill Chisholm For Record $6.1 Billion

Filed under

Kirsty Coventry

French scientist denied U

French Scientist Denied U.S. Entry Over Text Messages Criticizing Trump
DRI intercepts Brazilian

Brazilian Woman Arrested at Mumbai Airport in Major Cocaine Bust
Indian scholar Badar Khan

Who Is Badar Khan Suri? Indian Scholar At Georgetown University Detained By ICE, Faces Deportation
newsx

Kirsty Coventry Becomes First African and Female International Olympic Committee President
newsx

Muskan Rastogi’s Parents Knew About Saurabh Rajput’s Murder : Victim’s Mother
newsx

Viral Video! Wedding Couple Photoshoot Ends Up Brutally Burning The Bride, Watch
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

French Scientist Denied U.S. Entry Over Text Messages Criticizing Trump

French Scientist Denied U.S. Entry Over Text Messages Criticizing Trump

Brazilian Woman Arrested at Mumbai Airport in Major Cocaine Bust

Brazilian Woman Arrested at Mumbai Airport in Major Cocaine Bust

Who Is Badar Khan Suri? Indian Scholar At Georgetown University Detained By ICE, Faces Deportation

Who Is Badar Khan Suri? Indian Scholar At Georgetown University Detained By ICE, Faces Deportation

Muskan Rastogi’s Parents Knew About Saurabh Rajput’s Murder : Victim’s Mother

Muskan Rastogi’s Parents Knew About Saurabh Rajput’s Murder : Victim’s Mother

Viral Video! Wedding Couple Photoshoot Ends Up Brutally Burning The Bride, Watch

Viral Video! Wedding Couple Photoshoot Ends Up Brutally Burning The Bride, Watch

Entertainment

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless How Many Siblings She Has

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their Kids In The Ring

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

Gal Gadot Gets Roasted For Poor Acting Skills In Snow White Days After Getting Booed For Receiving Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Gal Gadot Gets Roasted For Poor Acting Skills In Snow White Days After Getting Booed

Caught On Cam: From Yelling To Arguing, Apoorva Mukhija Gets Accused Of Creating Ruckus At Sabrina Carpenter’s Concert In Paris

Caught On Cam: From Yelling To Arguing, Apoorva Mukhija Gets Accused Of Creating Ruckus At

Lifestyle

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever