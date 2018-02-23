Batting sensation for Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR) Chris Lynn, who hurt himself during the Tri-series final against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. Lynn is suffering from the left-shoulder injury and likely to not undergo the surgery. Despite the injury, Kangaroo batsman is looking forward to playing in the Indian Primer League (IPL) season 11 and disappointed over missing the Pakistan Primer League (PPL). Lynn was bought for Rs 9.5 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders of the 2018 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Explosive batsman for Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders, Chris Lynn who hurt himself during the Tri-series final against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. The 27-year-old batsman is suffering from the shoulder injury is likely not to go under the surgery, says his manager. During the match, Chris Lynn was trying to stop the ball at the boundary when he hurt himself. Lynn’s shoulder was dislocated as told by the doctors.

Despite the injury, Kangaroo batsman is looking forward to playing in the Indian Primer League (IPL) season 11. The right-handed batsman will return to the Kolkata Knight Rider’s (KKR) side for the 2018 edition. Chris Lynn has taken the advice from his Physician along with specialists from Brisbane and they are likely to start the rehabilitation process of his shoulder after the joint settles down.

Addressing a presser Chris Lynn’s manager Stephen Atkinson stated that the doctors have shown him a green signal and all results are positive. Chris got a positive result from the doctors, who said he will not need the surgery. Chris is disappointed that he missed the Pakistan Premier League (PPL) but he is making every effort to keep himself fit for the coming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) and if selected, for the 5 One Day International (ODI) series against England in June.

While Cricket Australia Sports Science Medicine Manager Alex Kountouris has issued a statement that directs Lynn to go under the rehabilitation test. “The rehabilitation test will give us an idea about how his shoulder will cope up with the return to normal function, with a view to being available to play in the IPL and upcoming series in the United Kingdom against England,” says Alex Kountouris. Lynn was bought for Rs 9.5 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders of the 2018 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

ALSO READ: Cheteshwar Pujara, wife become proud parents to a baby girl

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App