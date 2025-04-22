Kolkata Knight Riders suffered another setback in their IPL campaign as they went down by 39 runs to Gujarat Titans on Monday. Chasing a target of 199, KKR fell short, managing only 159 for 8 in their 20 overs.

KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane Blames Batters For Defeat Against GT, Warns 'If You Think About Getting Out...'

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered another setback in their IPL campaign as they went down by 39 runs to Gujarat Titans on Monday. Chasing a target of 199, KKR fell short, managing only 159 for 8 in their 20 overs.

Opening Woes Continue to Haunt KKR

Captain Ajinkya Rahane didn’t mince his words while analyzing the loss, especially pointing to the repeated failures at the top of the order.

“I thought 199 was chaseable, we came back into the game really well with the ball. You expect good opening starts, but that’s what we’re struggling with throughout the tournament. We need to learn as quickly as possible,” Rahane said during the post-match presentation.

Despite a strong bowling performance, the batting effort didn’t match up. The team failed to maintain tempo in the middle overs, something Rahane felt needed urgent fixing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The pitch was a little slow, but when we were bowling we thought something below 210 or 200 would be good. We need to bat better, especially in the middle overs. We need better opening starts, no complaints from our bowlers. Every game they’re improving.”

Fielding and Focus Under the Scanner

It wasn’t just the batting that hurt KKR. The fielding left a lot to be desired, with dropped chances and missed run-outs proving costly.

Rahane pointed to effort and attitude as key components in the field.

“Fielding is something in our control, if you can save 15-20 runs that’s always better. It’s all about attitude, but the guys are working hard.”

He also emphasized the psychological side of T20 cricket, urging his team to stay fearless and proactive at the crease.

“This format is about being brave as a batter, you can’t think too much about the past, just learn from the mistakes and take your chances, have a positive mindset. If you think about getting out, you will get out. Instead you should think about scoring runs or hitting boundaries.”

Gill Powers GT to the Summit

While KKR grappled with inconsistencies, Gujarat Titans found a hero once again in Shubman Gill.

The GT skipper played a captain’s knock, scoring 90 off 55 balls and anchoring the innings with composure and flair.

Gill, who was named Player of the Match, said the back-to-back matches were pivotal for their campaign.

“We spoke about these two matches (DC and KKR) that they’re going to decide where we stand on the table.”

He also underlined the importance of finishing games strongly, regardless of how dominant a team looks during most of the match.

“We were ahead in the game, but it’s important to close the game. Good teams close the game very well. In this format it’s very difficult to have a perfect game. Even today maybe 10 more runs if I had stayed there. But still you have to find a way to win the game and that’s what we’re really good at.”

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Controversy: Rajasthan Cricket Association Questions RR’s Loss To Lucknow Super Giants