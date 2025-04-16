Home
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
  KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane Tells Shreyas Iyer 'Yaar Kya Faltu Batting Kari' After Batting Collapse

In an unexpected turn of events during the 2025 IPL season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) failed to chase down a modest target of 112 runs, handed to them by Punjab Kings.

In an unexpected turn of events during the 2025 IPL season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) failed to chase down a modest target of 112 runs, handed to them by Punjab Kings. The dramatic low-scoring clash was a complete contrast to last year when Punjab chased the highest-ever IPL total—also against KKR.

Despite promising efforts from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Andre Russell, KKR couldn’t hold their ground on a pitch that heavily favoured bowlers. The match ended with Punjab emerging victorious, courtesy of Yuzvendra Chahal’s sharp 4-wicket spell.

Rahane’s Brutal Assessment of KKR’s Collapse

As the final moments played out, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane exchanged words with Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer.

“Kya faltu batting kari humne,” Rahane told Iyer, a blunt take on his side’s underwhelming performance with the bat.

Rahane’s own dismissal became one of the most talked-about turning points. He was given out LBW while attempting a sweep against Chahal. Although replays later showed the impact was outside off stump, Rahane chose not to review the decision.

In the post-match press conference, Rahane explained his thought process, “As a batter, I thought that I could save the review for later. It shouldn’t happen that I take a review and lose it, then we are only left with one review.”

He also pointed out a lapse in communication between him and Raghuvanshi at the crease.
“The communication between the two batsmen [him and Raghuvanshi] wasn’t that clear. If someone clearly tells you that the impact can be out or it can miss, you take a review as a batter. But generally, the batsmen in front of you, you think about what they say. The communication wasn’t that clear: ‘Maybe it could be the umpire’s call, maybe it could be hitting.’ That’s why I didn’t take a review. But again, no complaints.”

Punjab’s Redemption Story Hits Full Circle

This win held extra meaning for Punjab, especially considering the dramatic reversal of fortunes from their clash against KKR last year. From being on the wrong end of a record-breaking chase in 2024 to successfully defending the lowest total this season, it was a story of redemption.

While the batters from both sides found it difficult to score on a tricky surface with inconsistent bounce, it was Punjab who held their nerve.

Chahal Turns the Game with a Masterclass in Spin

Yuzvendra Chahal was the difference-maker. His 4 wickets came at crucial junctures, consistently derailing KKR’s chase whenever they looked to stabilize. His variations and control suited the pitch perfectly and left KKR without answers.

In the end, Rahane summed it up clearly: “We also were pretty bad as a batting unit. And that was the reason we lost today.”

KKR will now look to bounce back with better coordination and sharper decision-making in the games ahead.

ALSO READ: Is KKR Star Sunil Narine Having A Special Bat Advantage? Umpire Rejects Bat Over Size – Video

 

