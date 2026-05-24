KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 70- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

The final league match of IPL 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders against Delhi Capitals, will be played on Sunday night, May 24, 2026, at the jam-packed Eden Gardens in Kolkata. On one side, the destiny of the Kolkata Knight Riders, which stands on a cliff, hangs by the smallest of threads, with Ajinkya Rahane’s team not being able to win. The MI should have beaten RR in the afternoon game so that KKR has to win the match by an enormous margin. This will then help them pip the Punjab Kings in the Net Run Rate. And on the other hand, with KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, and Axar Patel captaining the side looks all set to enjoy being the ultimate spoilers with a victory under their belt.

KKR vs DC Dream11: Match 70 Details

Match Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Match 70 Tournament Indian Premier League 2026 Date May 24, 2026 Day Sunday Time 7:30 PM IST Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

This Eden Gardens surface at Kolkata has been a batting wonderland all through this IPL 2026. It’s a true surface with pace to hit through the line for the top-order strokemakers with no issues whatsoever. As this is an evening fixture under the lights, we know the weather parameters which means the dew factor will play a massive role in the second innings with the ball becoming extremely skiddy in the middle, posing severe difficulties for the spinners such as Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel to get a proper grip and the pacers might have a little movement in the opening powerplay but this is a high-scoring stadium with a quick outfield.

KKR vs DC Dream11: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Players: Vaibhav Arora / Ramandeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Ashutosh Sharma, David Miller, Axar Patel, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Delhi Capitals Impact Players: Lungi Ngidi, Pathum Nissanka, Vipraj Nigam.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Match 70 IPL 2026

Wicket Keepers: KL Rahul, Abishek Porel



Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Finn Allen, Tristan Stubbs, Rinku Singh



Ajinkya Rahane, Finn Allen, Tristan Stubbs, Rinku Singh All Rounders: Sunil Narine, Cameron Green, Axar Patel



Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Kartik Tyagi

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Choices

KL Rahul: The elegant Delhi Capitals opener is currently having a phenomenal run in the Indian Premier League 2026 season. He has already amassed over 533 runs at a blistering strike rate of 171 to sit securely at the top 10 of the Orange Cap leaderboard.

Finn Allen: The destructive New Zealand opener has been a massive asset for the Kolkata Knight Riders’ top order. He has shown an immense liking for the Delhi Capitals bowling attack this season, having smashed a spectacular 47-ball century against them in their previous encounter in Match 51.

Vice Captain

Cameron Green: The Australian powerhouse has been the primary catalyst behind the late-season resurgence of the Kolkata Knight Riders. He is contributing immensely across both departments, bowling his full quota of fast medium overs while providing explosive finishes in the middle order.

Mitchell Starc: The premier left-arm quick is hitting his peak at the right time for the Delhi Capitals.

Also Read – KKR vs DC Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals?