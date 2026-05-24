KKR vs DC Injury News: Will Angkrish Raghuvanshi Play Today’s IPL Match at Eden Gardens? Massive Update On Kolkata Knight Riders’ Wicketkeeper

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > KKR vs DC Injury News: Will Angkrish Raghuvanshi Play Today’s IPL Match at Eden Gardens? Massive Update On Kolkata Knight Riders’ Wicketkeeper

KKR vs DC Injury News: Will Angkrish Raghuvanshi Play Today’s IPL Match at Eden Gardens? Massive Update On Kolkata Knight Riders’ Wicketkeeper

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a massive blow ahead of KKR vs DC as Angkrish Raghuvanshi was ruled out of IPL 2026 with a finger fracture. Ajinkya Rahane’s side could turn to Tim Seifert or Tejasvi Dahiya for the crucial Eden Gardens clash.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of IPL 2026 with a fractured finfger. Image Credit: ANI
Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of IPL 2026 with a fractured finfger. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 16:13 IST

KKR vs DC Injury News: Kolkata Knight Riders could be eliminated before they take the field in their final game against the Delhi Capitals. The three-time champions will be facing Axar Patel’s side at the Eden Gardens. However, if the Rajasthan Royals defeat the Mumbai Indians in the afternoon game, the Knight Riders will be knocked out. In such a scenario, in what could be a huge game for KKR, they find themselves without their star batter, Angkrish Raghuvanshi. The right-handed youngster has been a top performer for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side. However, he injured his arm and required a sling, which ruled him out of tonight’s clash against the Capitals. Given his importance as a wicketkeeper in the team, it will be a huge decision for the management when it comes to selecting his replacement. 

KKR vs DC: Will Angkrish Raghuvanshi play today’s IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens?

Angkrish Raghuvanshi had to be subbed off due to a supposed concussion in KKR’s last game against the Mumbai Indians. However, his injury has turned out to be more severe than that. The right-handed batter has injured his arm and has been ruled out of the rest of the IPL 2026. While KKR could be playing their final game tonight or could even qualify for the playoffs, they would have to take the field without Raghuvanshi as their keeper and number three. 

KKR vs DC: Latest Update On Angkrish Raghuvanshi Injury

The latest update on Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s injury is that the 21-year-old batter has suffered a fracture in his left finger. He has been ruled out of the rest of the season. It will be a huge miss for KKR as Raghuvanshi has been the highest run-getter for them. In 12 innings, Raghuvanshi has scored 422 runs, averaging 42.2 while striking at 146.52.

You Might Be Interested In

KKR vs DC: Who will replace Angkrish Raghuvanshi in Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI?

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has not just been a consistent batter for the Knight Riders, but has also kept the wickets, bringing in a huge deal of balance to the side. Given that he will miss today’s crucial match, the Kolkata Knight Riders would be looking at a possible replacement. Tejasvi Dahiya replaced him on the field and in the batting order in the previous game against the Mumbai Indians as a concussion sub. However, the Delhi-born batter could not make a huge impact in the match. Meanwhile, KKR could look to make a change in their overseas combination that will allow them to replace Raghuvanshi by Tim Seifert, who could open the innings if need be, pushing Ajinkya Rahane to number three. 

IPL 2026: KKR vs DC Predicted Playing XIs

KKR Predicted Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Tim Seifert/ Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya / Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey; Impact Player: Varun Chakaravarthy

DC Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc; Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

Also Read: MI vs RR: Why is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing For Mumbai Indians at Wankhede? RR Bring Back Riyan Parag And Ravindra Jadeja | IPL Today Match

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

KKR vs DC Injury News: Will Angkrish Raghuvanshi Play Today’s IPL Match at Eden Gardens? Massive Update On Kolkata Knight Riders’ Wicketkeeper
Tags: Ajinkya RahaneAngkrish Raghuvanshi injuryDelhi CapitalsEden GardensIPL 2026KKR injury newsKKR vs DCKolkata Knight RidersTejasvi DahiyaTim Seifert

RELATED News

MI vs RR: Why is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing For Mumbai Indians at Wankhede? RR Bring Back Riyan Parag And Ravindra Jadeja | IPL Today Match

IPL Throwback: Did MS Dhoni Break a TV After CSK’s Defeat vs RCB? Harbhajan Singh’s Explosive Dressing Room Claim Goes Viral

MI vs RR Mumbai Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Wankhede Stadium

MI vs RR Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja Play In Today IPL 2026 Match?

Pornstar Lily Phillips Says Chelsea Footballer Ben Chilwell Sent Her 3AM DMs Before Unsending Them in Viral Resurfaced Clip | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Bhojpuri Actor Manoj Tiwari Takes A Dig At Ravi Kishan, Says ‘I Taught Them How To Earn Money’

Mumbai Temperature Today (24-May-2026): IMD Warns Of Rising Heat, Pre-Monsoon Showers Expected In Parts Of City; Check Full 15-Day Forecast

Twisha Sharma’s Last Rites To Be Held Today Evening After Second Post-Mortem | Here’s What We Know

KKR vs DC Injury News: Will Angkrish Raghuvanshi Play Today’s IPL Match at Eden Gardens? Massive Update On Kolkata Knight Riders’ Wicketkeeper

Who Was Joga Singh? Punjab Police ASI Shot Dead By Motorcycle Assailants Near Amritsar

Singapore Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi, Woodlands, Tampines And Orchard Road May Witness Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Activity

From Paytm Pocket Money To FamApp: How Teenagers Are Paying Digitally Without Bank Accounts

Falta Repoll: BJP Leads With More Than 85,000 Votes, TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan Continues To Get Votes Despite Backing Out

Zohran Mamdani Fires Back At Jeff Bezos: ‘Teachers In Queens Would Beg To Differ’; Has A New Political Feud Begun?

Can India Become The World’s Third-Largest Economy By 2031? What IMF Forecast Revealed

KKR vs DC Injury News: Will Angkrish Raghuvanshi Play Today’s IPL Match at Eden Gardens? Massive Update On Kolkata Knight Riders’ Wicketkeeper

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

KKR vs DC Injury News: Will Angkrish Raghuvanshi Play Today’s IPL Match at Eden Gardens? Massive Update On Kolkata Knight Riders’ Wicketkeeper

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

KKR vs DC Injury News: Will Angkrish Raghuvanshi Play Today’s IPL Match at Eden Gardens? Massive Update On Kolkata Knight Riders’ Wicketkeeper
KKR vs DC Injury News: Will Angkrish Raghuvanshi Play Today’s IPL Match at Eden Gardens? Massive Update On Kolkata Knight Riders’ Wicketkeeper
KKR vs DC Injury News: Will Angkrish Raghuvanshi Play Today’s IPL Match at Eden Gardens? Massive Update On Kolkata Knight Riders’ Wicketkeeper
KKR vs DC Injury News: Will Angkrish Raghuvanshi Play Today’s IPL Match at Eden Gardens? Massive Update On Kolkata Knight Riders’ Wicketkeeper

QUICK LINKS