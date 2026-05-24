KKR vs DC Injury News: Will Angkrish Raghuvanshi Play Today’s IPL Match at Eden Gardens? Massive Update On Kolkata Knight Riders’ Wicketkeeper

KKR vs DC Injury News: Kolkata Knight Riders could be eliminated before they take the field in their final game against the Delhi Capitals. The three-time champions will be facing Axar Patel’s side at the Eden Gardens. However, if the Rajasthan Royals defeat the Mumbai Indians in the afternoon game, the Knight Riders will be knocked out. In such a scenario, in what could be a huge game for KKR, they find themselves without their star batter, Angkrish Raghuvanshi. The right-handed youngster has been a top performer for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side. However, he injured his arm and required a sling, which ruled him out of tonight’s clash against the Capitals. Given his importance as a wicketkeeper in the team, it will be a huge decision for the management when it comes to selecting his replacement.

KKR vs DC: Will Angkrish Raghuvanshi play today’s IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens?

Angkrish Raghuvanshi had to be subbed off due to a supposed concussion in KKR’s last game against the Mumbai Indians. However, his injury has turned out to be more severe than that. The right-handed batter has injured his arm and has been ruled out of the rest of the IPL 2026. While KKR could be playing their final game tonight or could even qualify for the playoffs, they would have to take the field without Raghuvanshi as their keeper and number three.

KKR vs DC: Latest Update On Angkrish Raghuvanshi Injury

The latest update on Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s injury is that the 21-year-old batter has suffered a fracture in his left finger. He has been ruled out of the rest of the season. It will be a huge miss for KKR as Raghuvanshi has been the highest run-getter for them. In 12 innings, Raghuvanshi has scored 422 runs, averaging 42.2 while striking at 146.52.

KKR vs DC: Who will replace Angkrish Raghuvanshi in Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI?

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has not just been a consistent batter for the Knight Riders, but has also kept the wickets, bringing in a huge deal of balance to the side. Given that he will miss today’s crucial match, the Kolkata Knight Riders would be looking at a possible replacement. Tejasvi Dahiya replaced him on the field and in the batting order in the previous game against the Mumbai Indians as a concussion sub. However, the Delhi-born batter could not make a huge impact in the match. Meanwhile, KKR could look to make a change in their overseas combination that will allow them to replace Raghuvanshi by Tim Seifert, who could open the innings if need be, pushing Ajinkya Rahane to number three.

IPL 2026: KKR vs DC Predicted Playing XIs

KKR Predicted Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Tim Seifert/ Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya / Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey; Impact Player: Varun Chakaravarthy

DC Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc; Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

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