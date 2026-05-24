KKR vs DC Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals?

KKR vs DC Winner and Toss Prediction: The blockbuster league phase of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) will culminate with Match 70 as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the Delhi Capitals (DC) at iconic Eden Gardens. The stakes are poles apart for the two units. Mathematically out of the playoff race, Delhi Capitals are playing for pride and the role of a spoiler. Conversely, KKR have pulled off a remarkable mid-season comeback, winning five of their last seven matches to keep their hopes alive. They need a win here and some mathematical luck from results elsewhere to sneak into the top-four bracket.

KKR vs DC Pitch Conditions & Weather Dynamics

The battle is most likely to be fought out on Pitch No. 5 of the Eden Gardens. This surface in particular has been a batsman’s paradise this season with huge scores including a 226-run high from SunRisers Hyderabad. The venue has witnessed an average first innings score of around 202 runs in IPL 2026, setting the stage for a boundary-filled extravaganza under the lights.

The weather forecast is for a warm, cloudy evening with the match time temperature around 29°C to 32°C. There is a 25 per cent chance of some scattered pre-monsoon showers which could bring Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) calculations into play but the biggest environmental factor will be the extreme humidity. The relative humidity is expected to rise to 85 per cent, making for a heavy dew factor in the second innings.

KKR vs DC Head-to-Head & Key Match-ups

Historically, Kolkata Knight Riders have been the dominant force in this specific rivalry.

Overall Record: KKR have a clear 20-15 winning record over DC in the 36 matches they have played.

Recent Form: KKR have won 4 of their last 5 meetings vs Delhi since 2023 including a crushing 8-wicket win over them earlier this season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The game’s key battle is the personal duel between KKR’s explosive powerplay opener Finn Allen and DC’s captain Axar Patel. Allen has been in sizzling form this season, striking at 219.3 with a sparkling hundred against Delhi earlier in the tournament. KKR, though, will be without the services of young Angkrish Raghuvanshi who has been ruled out of the rest of the season due to concussion and a finger injury. For DC, the batting charts will be heavily dependent on the elite consistency of KL Rahul who has already amassed 533 runs this year.

KKR vs DC Toss & Match Prediction

Toss Prediction: Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl. The dew on a heavy evening at Eden Gardens makes chasing that much easier as the ball just tends to slip out of the spinners’ hands.

Match Prediction: Delhi Capitals led by Axar Patel will be a big threat with their ‘nothing to lose’ aggressive freedom, while Kolkata Knight Riders enter their home fortress with massive crowd support and immense desperation for points. KKR are the clear favourites to win today’s match with their late season momentum and the mystery spin of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy to control the first innings before dew sets in.