KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: Did Digvesh Rathi Touch the Rope? Kolkata Knight Riders Fans Allege Foul Play After Finn Allen’s Dismissal | Video

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: In a controversial development during the ongoing KKR vs LSG match at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, spinner Digvesh Rathi was accused of not taking a clean catch. Kolkata Knight Riders’ opener Finn Allen was caught at the boundary with Digvesh fielded at that position. Notably, when Rathi grabbed him, he was very close to the boundary rope.
As soon as the video dropped on social media, it went instantly viral on social media. In one of the visuals, Digvesh’s foot looked really close to the boundary curtains.
What really surprised the fans was that Allen was adjudged out without taking a close look at the catch. Check out the video here:
Poor Umpiring From The Third Umpire…!!
– This Was Looking Clearly Six Leg of Digvesh Rathi Touching the Advertising Board. #IPL2026 #KKRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/n57Km6DSZJ
— 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐮𝐧𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 🜲 (@Iamlakshya_18) April 9, 2026
Allen was out in the second over of the innings from a delivery by Prince Yadav, having scored nine runs off eight balls, including two fours.
LSG Won Toss, Opt To Bowl
The Rishabh Pant-led LSG won the toss and elected to bowl first against the hosts. They are coming after a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game, whereas Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR will be hopeful of their first win of the season.
KKR skipper Rahane informed that Varun Chakaravarthy is still recovering from his injury, whereas Sunil Narine has recovered and will feature in today’s home fixture.
“We wanted to bowl. (I’m thinking back to the previous game, actually, that’s why I asked that) That match didn’t get over, so you never know. Just one change – Sunil comes in place of Blessing, Varun is still recovering from his hand injury. When he (Green) is allowed to bowl, we will see him, the combination gets better, so Rovman Powell plays, when Cam Green bowls, then we have an extra bowler,” said Rahane after the toss.
Cameron Green was bowling during the practice session before the match and is expected to bowl in this match.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
Kolkata Knight Riders Impact subs – Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert
Lucknow Super Giants Impact subs – Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmad, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh.
Also Read: IPL 2026: Jason Holder Spotted With Mystery Girl in Delhi Hotel, GT Star Tells Fans to ‘Put Cameras Down’ — Video Goes Viral
Vishal Pushkar is a Chief Sub-Editor with NewsX and has been associated with the company since March 2026. He has been working as a journalist since 2021. His experience includes working with Zee Media, Amazon and Dainik Jagran. Vishal holds a BA (English Honours) degree from Shyam Lal College, University of Delhi and a Post-Graduate Diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi. Vishal has completed a beginner’s course in the German language as well.