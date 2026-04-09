KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: Did Digvesh Rathi Touch the Rope? Kolkata Knight Riders Fans Allege Foul Play After Finn Allen’s Dismissal | Video

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: In a controversial development during the ongoing KKR vs LSG match at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, spinner Digvesh Rathi was accused of not taking a clean catch. Kolkata Knight Riders’ opener Finn Allen was caught at the boundary with Digvesh fielded at that position. Notably, when Rathi grabbed him, he was very close to the boundary rope.

As soon as the video dropped on social media, it went instantly viral on social media. In one of the visuals, Digvesh’s foot looked really close to the boundary curtains.

What really surprised the fans was that Allen was adjudged out without taking a close look at the catch. Check out the video here:

Poor Umpiring From The Third Umpire…!! – This Was Looking Clearly Six Leg of Digvesh Rathi Touching the Advertising Board. #IPL2026 #KKRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/n57Km6DSZJ — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐮𝐧𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 🜲 (@Iamlakshya_18) April 9, 2026







Allen was out in the second over of the innings from a delivery by Prince Yadav, having scored nine runs off eight balls, including two fours.

LSG Won Toss, Opt To Bowl

The Rishabh Pant-led LSG won the toss and elected to bowl first against the hosts. They are coming after a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game, whereas Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR will be hopeful of their first win of the season.

KKR skipper Rahane informed that Varun Chakaravarthy is still recovering from his injury, whereas Sunil Narine has recovered and will feature in today’s home fixture.

“We wanted to bowl. (I’m thinking back to the previous game, actually, that’s why I asked that) That match didn’t get over, so you never know. Just one change – Sunil comes in place of Blessing, Varun is still recovering from his hand injury. When he (Green) is allowed to bowl, we will see him, the combination gets better, so Rovman Powell plays, when Cam Green bowls, then we have an extra bowler,” said Rahane after the toss.

Cameron Green was bowling during the practice session before the match and is expected to bowl in this match.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact subs – Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert

Lucknow Super Giants Impact subs – Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmad, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh.

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