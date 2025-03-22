Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • KKR vs RCB IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Shines With Blazing 25-Ball Fifty In IPL 2025 Opener

KKR vs RCB IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Shines With Blazing 25-Ball Fifty In IPL 2025 Opener

Ajinkya Rahane led KKR from the front with a 25-ball half-century in the IPL 2025 opener against RCB. His 56-run knock provided a strong start before Sunil Narine added 44 off 26 balls.

KKR vs RCB IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Shines With Blazing 25-Ball Fifty In IPL 2025 Opener


Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane made a stunning impact in the IPL 2025 season opener, smashing a cracking half-century in just 25 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday. Leading KKR for the first time, Rahane showcased his aggressive intent, taking on the RCB bowlers from the very start.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite an early setback with Quinton de Kock’s quick dismissal for just four runs, Rahane took charge of the innings with an aggressive batting display. The 36-year-old looked in imperious touch, scoring boundaries with precision and maintaining a remarkable 94% boundary rate in his innings.

Rahane brought up his fifty with a powerful slog-sweep off Suyash Sharma in the ninth over, marking his third-fastest IPL half-century. His fearless approach gave KKR the perfect foundation, but his innings ended at 56 off 31 balls when he mistimed a shot against Krunal Pandya, leading to an easy catch by Rasik Salam Dar at deep backward square leg.

Sunil Narine Joins the Party

Following Rahane’s dismissal, Sunil Narine stepped up with a counter-attacking 44 off 26 balls. Initially struggling against Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal, Narine soon found his rhythm, punishing the RCB bowlers with aggressive stroke play. However, his innings was cut short when he edged a delivery to Jitesh Sharma off Rasik Salam’s bowling.

KKR’s Strategy Raises Eyebrows

After losing Rahane and Narine in quick succession, KKR made a surprising move by sending Angkrish Raghuvanshi at No. 5 instead of the explosive Rinku Singh. The decision left many puzzled, as Singh’s ability to continue the momentum could have been crucial at that stage. With the finishers yet to take over, the pressure is now on the middle order to keep the scoreboard ticking.

With Rahane’s explosive knock setting the stage, KKR has started their IPL 2025 campaign on a strong note. His captaincy debut with an aggressive and fearless approach has already made a mark, and fans will be eager to see how he leads the team throughout the tournament.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Warns India After Suffering Huge Financial Loss At Champions Trophy 2025: ‘They Will Suffer More’

Filed under

Ajinkya Rahane IPL 2025 Kolkata Knight Riders captain Rahane fastest fifty IPL

newsx

IPL 2025: CSK’s MS Dhoni Aims To Break 3 Big Records This Season
newsx

Heavy Rains Lash Bengaluru, Disrupting Flights And Bringing Relief From Scorching Heat
newsx

CJI Forms Three-Member Panel To Probe Allegations Against Delhi HC Judge Yashwant Varma
newsx

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?
Liam Livingstone appealed

Who Is Liam Livingstone? Bizarre Dismissal Appeal By RCB Player Leaves Rinku Singh Confused- Watch!
Disha Patani at IPL Openi

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IPL 2025: CSK’s MS Dhoni Aims To Break 3 Big Records This Season

IPL 2025: CSK’s MS Dhoni Aims To Break 3 Big Records This Season

Heavy Rains Lash Bengaluru, Disrupting Flights And Bringing Relief From Scorching Heat

Heavy Rains Lash Bengaluru, Disrupting Flights And Bringing Relief From Scorching Heat

CJI Forms Three-Member Panel To Probe Allegations Against Delhi HC Judge Yashwant Varma

CJI Forms Three-Member Panel To Probe Allegations Against Delhi HC Judge Yashwant Varma

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

Who Is Liam Livingstone? Bizarre Dismissal Appeal By RCB Player Leaves Rinku Singh Confused- Watch!

Who Is Liam Livingstone? Bizarre Dismissal Appeal By RCB Player Leaves Rinku Singh Confused- Watch!

Entertainment

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such A Disappointment’

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling Performance

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling

Anirudh Ravichander Set To Perform At CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Opener In Chepauk

Anirudh Ravichander Set To Perform At CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Opener In Chepauk

Watch | IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Kicks Off With Grand Performances Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani, And Karan Aujla At Eden Gardens

Watch | IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Kicks Off With Grand Performances Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani,

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival