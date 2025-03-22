After a dominant run in 2024, KKR enters the season with a restructured squad, having parted ways with key players such as Shreyas Iyer and Mitchell Starc.

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 kicks off with a thrilling clash between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens. After a dominant run in 2024, KKR enters the season with a restructured squad, having parted ways with key players such as Shreyas Iyer and Mitchell Starc.

In a strategic shift, Ajinkya Rahane takes over the captaincy, while the franchise made a record-breaking INR 23.75 crore investment to acquire Venkatesh Iyer, who will serve as the vice-captain.

RCB, on the other hand, has undergone a radical transformation. The franchise released stalwarts like Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj, opting for a fresh lineup.

While there was speculation about Virat Kohli reclaiming the captaincy, the team instead placed its trust in Rajat Patidar. Their auction strategy brought in promising talents, including Phil Salt, Krunal Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, adding a mix of firepower and experience.

As the two teams lock horns, fans can expect an electrifying contest featuring some of the finest power-hitters in the league. KKR boasts the explosive duo of Rinku Singh and Andre Russell, capable of turning the game on its head in a matter of overs.

RCB, meanwhile, relies on the likes of Jitesh Sharma and Tim David to provide the fireworks. But how will the Eden Gardens pitch impact this high-octane encounter? Let’s find out.

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

Eden Gardens has long been known for its batting-friendly conditions, and IPL 2025’s opener is expected to be no different. The pitch traditionally offers good bounce and carries through well to the bat, making stroke play a delight. Batters will have the upper hand, and fans could witness a run-fest under the floodlights.

Bowling first would be the preferred strategy, as the presence of dew later in the game can make defending totals tricky. If rain plays a role, it could further assist the chasing team by bringing down the required run rate.

Expect a high-scoring affair, where anything above 230 should be considered a formidable total. The powerplay overs will be crucial, setting the tone for the rest of the innings.

Eden Gardens IPL Records

Highest Total: 235/4 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians (2019)

Lowest Total: 49 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (2017)

KKR Squad

Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anrich Nortje, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson.

RCB Squad

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Lungi Ngidi, Swastik Chikkara, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.

