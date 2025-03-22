KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Opener: Toss Prediction, Match Preview, And Pitch Report

Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 opener at Eden Gardens on March 22. Toss favors RCB, but KKR hold the edge in match prediction.

The highly anticipated IPL 2025 season kicks off on March 22 with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clashing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST and will be broadcast live on Star Sports and JioHotstar.

Head-to-Head Record

KKR has historically dominated RCB, winning 21 out of the 35 encounters. However, both teams enter this season with new captains, making it a fresh battle.

Matches Played KKR Wins RCB Wins 35 21 14

Toss Prediction – Who Will Win?

Based on recent toss records:

RCB have won just 1 of their last 5 tosses.

KKR have lost all their last 5 tosses.

Teams chasing at Eden Gardens have an advantage.

Predicted Toss Winner: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Likely Decision After Toss: Bowl First

Eden Gardens Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at Eden Gardens is batting-friendly but provides spin assistance in the second innings.

Average 1st Innings Score (Last Season): 198+

198+ Chasing Advantage: 4 of the last 7 games were won by the team bowling first.

4 of the last 7 games were won by the team bowling first. Weather: Partly cloudy with high humidity, 60% chance of rain.

Pitch Aspect Summary Batting-Friendly Yes Spin Assistance In 2nd innings Toss Decision Bowl First (if dew appears)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Team Preview

Ajinkya Rahane leads KKR, who are coming off a title-winning season. The squad retains strong core players like Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Varun Chakravarthy.

Key Players to Watch:

Varun Chakravarthy: 21 wickets in last season, crucial on spin-friendly pitches.

21 wickets in last season, crucial on spin-friendly pitches. Andre Russell: Match-winner in the death overs.

Match-winner in the death overs. Quinton de Kock: New addition to the top order.

Predicted XI:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Team Preview

RCB begins a new era with Rajat Patidar as captain. Virat Kohli remains the batting mainstay and is just 38 runs away from reaching 1000 runs against KKR.

Key Players to Watch:

Virat Kohli: IPL 2024’s highest run-getter (741 runs).

IPL 2024’s highest run-getter (741 runs). Josh Hazlewood & Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Leading RCB’s pace attack.

Leading RCB’s pace attack. Liam Livingstone: Explosive middle-order batsman.

Predicted XI:

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal

Match Prediction – Who Will Win?

Despite RCB’s improved squad balance, KKR’s strong spin attack and power hitters give them an edge at Eden Gardens.

✅ Predicted Match Winner: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Unless RCB bowlers strike early, KKR’s home advantage and experienced lineup make them the favorites.

Category Prediction Toss Winner RCB Toss Decision Bowl First Match Winner KKR Best Batter Virat Kohli (RCB) Best Bowler Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) Pitch Type Batting-Friendly, Assists Spin Expected Score 1st Innings 200-220

Fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports and JioHotstar. Will RCB’s new captain lead them to victory, or will KKR start IPL 2025 like true champions? Stay tuned!

IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal And Disha Patani To Light Up IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Tonight