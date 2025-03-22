The live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Although the live streaming was free last two seasons, this time the viewers will have to pay a fee for IPL 2025.

KKR Vs RCB Live: Here comes the season for the cricket lover. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to open its rollercoaster ride. The IPL matches have so much influence over the country and around the world that the viewership turns into crores. To add to your excitement levels, the opening matches are set to happen between two teams with large fanbases. The opening match is between SRK-owned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the team previously captained by Virat Kohli. This has just added more to the names of the franchises.

When And Where To Watch The KKR Vs RCB Live

The IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

KKR vs RCB Live Streaming Channel in India:

The Indian Premier League 2025 match between KKR and RCB will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. There are other channels that will be broadcasting the matches as well. The channels that will be broadcasting the game are:

Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports 1 Telugu

Star Sports 1 Kannada

KKR Vs RCB

The Three Times Champions- KKR

The Kolkata Knight Riders have a highlighted spot in the IPL Teams list. KKR has a large fan base around the world. In fact, it did exceptionally well in the last season, as they were unstoppable. The three-time champions of the IPL team is a franchise owned by The King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. In the previous IPL season, KKR finished the league phase in the top place with nine wins in 14 matches. They also defeated RCB and CSK. This includes the iconic 8-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the qualifiers. The team, led by Shreyas Iyer, defeated the Aussies under the orange jersey in the finale again. What a spectacular ending it was, with the trophy going home to Kolkata.

View this post on Instagram

KKR Squad

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Chetan Sakariya.

No Trophy Home- RCB

The Royal Challengers Bangalore has sheltered one of the finest Indian cricket players, Virat Kohli. Despite that, the team has never won a single trophy in the history of the IPL. The team shows a spectacular performance almost always, but the results are never favorable. Last season, under the leadership of Faf du Plessis, RCB showcased one of the poorest IPL starts in the history of the 16 years. Following that, they lost six out of eight matches, making fans around the world cry for the winning sight. Later, they gained momentum and even eliminated the superfans’ favorite, Chennai Super Kings, making it to the eliminator. But it made no changes, no trophies. According to meme fests online, people observe that their losses do not affect the loyalty of their fans.This year, RCB has to keep up with expectations and go even harder for the trophy. “E Saala Cup Naamde.” This time, the team will be playing under the new skipper, Rajat Patidar.

View this post on Instagram

RCB Squad

Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.

IPL Live On OTT Platform

The live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Although the live streaming was free last two seasons, this time the viewers will have to pay a fee for IPL 2025.

