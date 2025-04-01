KKR’s Ramandeep Singh: ‘Every Game Is A Learning Experience’ After MI Loss

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced a tough defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced a tough defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday. The defending champions struggled with the bat, posting only 117 runs, which MI comfortably chased down to secure an eight-wicket victory.

Despite the setback, KKR all-rounder Ramandeep Singh remained optimistic and candid about the team’s performance, emphasizing the importance of learning from each match.

A Tough Night for KKR’s Batting Lineup

KKR’s innings had a few bright moments, with Ramandeep himself contributing a quickfire 22 runs off 12 balls, Angkrish Raghuvanshi adding 26 off 16, and Andre Russell making an impact with the ball. However, these efforts were not enough to set a challenging total for MI.

Reflecting on the loss, Ramandeep acknowledged the unpredictability of cricket and how collapses can happen to any team.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Any team can collapse, regardless of the situation. Obviously, that gives the lower order an opportunity, but we were unlucky tonight. We’ll do our best to make sure we don’t find ourselves in a similar situation going ahead in the tournament,” he stated, as quoted in the KKR press release.

Backing the Aggressive Approach

While KKR’s attacking batting strategy did not pay off this time, Ramandeep stood by the team’s philosophy of allowing players to play their natural game.

“We back every player in the team to follow their natural instincts. Sometimes, it doesn’t work out, but it is important for us to back our players, so they can give their hundred percent and play to their attacking instincts,” he explained.

He also emphasized the significance of partnerships and how the game could have had a different outcome had their aggressive approach worked.

“We understand that partnerships are very important but had the attacking approach paid off for Angkrish and Rinku, we would be crediting them for their performance. Sometimes it’s not your day. There are always learnings from every game,” the right-hand batter added.

The Toss and Pitch Conditions Played a Role

Assessing the conditions at Wankhede, Ramandeep pointed out that the toss played a crucial role, giving MI an edge.

“It was a good toss to win for MI. They did have an advantage because even in the second innings, the new ball was seaming, and the spinners were getting some turn. So, there was something there for the bowlers. However, we can’t use that as an excuse. We have to be ready for every situation,” he remarked.

He further noted that the pitch conditions demanded a different approach than usual.

“The wicket today was such that you had to settle in before looking to hit sixes. Generally, that’s not the case but today was a little different,” he concluded.

KKR Looks to Bounce Back

With this loss behind them, Kolkata Knight Riders will be eager to regroup and return stronger when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens on April 3.

ALSO READ: KKR’s Ramandeep Singh: ‘Every Game Is A Learning Experience’ After MI Loss