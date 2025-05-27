KKR’s Shreyas Iyer Snub on 2024 IPL Title Anniversary Sparks Fan Outrage

KKR's performance this season added fuel to the fire. They failed to qualify for the playoffs and ended up in eighth place on the points table.

A year after winning their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shared a post on social media to mark the memorable day. The tribute was meant to celebrate the success of May 26, 2024, but it stirred up controversy when fans noticed the absence of their title-winning captain, Shreyas Iyer.

Fans Slam KKR for Disrespecting Title-Winning Skipper

Despite leading KKR to the championship last season, Iyer was released ahead of the 2025 IPL auction. He was later signed by Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore, making him the second-most expensive player in the history of the league.

The anniversary post did not sit well with KKR supporters. Many fans took to social media to express their anger, accusing the franchise of showing no gratitude to the captain who had delivered them the trophy.

A day that will live in our hearts, forever 🥹 Advertisement · Scroll to continue Celebrating 1 year of our third IPL crown 👑 💜 pic.twitter.com/EqAzfse5jK — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 26, 2025

KKR’s performance this season added fuel to the fire. They failed to qualify for the playoffs and ended up in eighth place on the points table.

Iyer Shines with Punjab Kings in Redemption Arc

While KKR struggled, Iyer enjoyed a strong campaign with Punjab Kings. Under his leadership, the team finished in the top two during the league stage, securing a place in Qualifier 1.

Speaking after the final league game, Iyer reflected on the positive environment in the dressing room and the team’s unity.

“I personally feel everyone stepped up at the right time. We have been in that mindset that we have to win no matter what the situation. Kudos to everyone and the management. Ricky has been fantastic, and for me it was about gaining the trust of every individual. And that happened by winning matches, and I personally feel we need to maintain that relationship throughout. When you are down in the dumps, it is easy to backstab each other,” said Iyer.

He also highlighted his chemistry with head coach Ricky Ponting.

“We have a camaraderie from the last few years, he (Ponting) lets me be decisive on the field, all these things have culminated in a great way. Ecstatic that everything is working,” he added.

Punjab Prepares for a Shot at IPL 2025 Final

Punjab Kings now await their opponent for the all-important Qualifier 1 match. They will take on either Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Gujarat Titans.

A win in that clash will secure their place in the IPL 2025 final, giving Iyer the chance to lead another team to glory just a season after being let go by his former franchise.

