Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • KKR’s Ugly Blame Game: Coach Dwayne Bravo Targets Top Order, Ajinkya Rahane, And Sunil Narine

KKR’s Ugly Blame Game: Coach Dwayne Bravo Targets Top Order, Ajinkya Rahane, And Sunil Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo has come out in support of Andre Russell after the team's 39-run loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2025 clash on Monday.

KKR’s Ugly Blame Game: Coach Dwayne Bravo Targets Top Order, Ajinkya Rahane, And Sunil Narine

KKR's Ugly Blame Game: Coach Dwayne Bravo Targets Top Order, Ajinkya Rahane, And Sunil Narine


Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo has come out in support of Andre Russell after the team’s 39-run loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2025 clash on Monday.

Despite scoring just 21 off 15 balls — only his second score in double digits this season — Russell once again failed to anchor the chase in KKR’s pursuit of GT’s 199-run total.

Top-Order Troubles Taking a Toll

Post-match, Bravo fielded questions about Russell’s form, particularly his vulnerability against spinners this season. But the former all-rounder emphasized that the issue runs deeper than just one player.

“Andre Russell is an experienced and successful player. Yes, in a couple of games, the leg-spinners got him out. But I don’t think we are batting well as a team. That is the reality. Russell is not the only one struggling. As a group, we have to ensure players are backed. We need to keep preparing well. IPL is a tough tournament. If you don’t start well, batters can go into a period where they lose confidence,” said Bravo.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bravo highlighted the repeated failures of KKR’s top-order, which he believes is placing unnecessary pressure on their finishers.

“Not every team has leg-spinners and today he was up against a quality spinner like Rashid Khan. When Russell walks in to bat, every time the run rate is at 14 or 15 runs per over. Work needs to be done at the top to give him a chance to finish off games like he has been doing all these years for KKR. Yes, leg-spinners got him out a few times, but I don’t think that is a big concern. We just need to bat better (at the top) to allow our finishers the chance to finish games,” Bravo added.

Rahane Admits Batting Unit Isn’t Delivering

Captain Ajinkya Rahane, who led with a composed half-century — his third of the season — didn’t mince words about the team’s shortcomings either.

“When you are chasing a big target, you expect a good start with your opening batters; that’s what we are looking to get better as a batting unit,” he said.

Rahane, however, praised the bowling attack, saying the bowlers are improving consistently despite the team’s overall struggles.

“No complaints with our bowlers, I thought bowlers are doing a really good job. Game by game, they are improving a lot,” he added.

Middle Overs a Key Concern

The KKR skipper acknowledged the team’s inability to control the game during the middle overs as a recurring issue this season.

“We know these conditions really well, [but] we need to bat properly, we need to bat well in the middle overs, that’s what we are struggling [with] as a batting unit,” Rahane said.

With the league heating up and playoffs approaching, KKR’s top order has clearly become a talking point within the camp. Bravo’s blunt assessment and Rahane’s frank comments signal that the pressure is mounting — and the answers must come quickly.

ALSO READ: Former Australian Cricketer Michael Slater Gets 4-Year Jail Term For Self-Harm Threats

 

Filed under

Ajinkya Rahane Dwayne Bravo ipl Kolkata Knight Riders

newsx

Mamata Banerjee Urges Teachers On Protest To Resume Duties, ‘Do Not Worry About Salary’
US Vice President JD Vanc

‘My Son Said—Maybe I Can Live In India’: US Vice President JD Vance In Jaipur
Breaking News: Tourists A

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Terrorists Target Tourists, Dozens Feared Injured
Smart Cities Mission Race

Smart Cities Mission Races Toward 10-Year Mark With 90% Projects Already Done!
The US Vice President, JD

PM Modi Has Got Approval Ratings That Would Make Me Jealous, JD Vance Says |...
newsx

Watch, Plane Crash In In Amreli, Gujarat, Captain Killed
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee Urges Teachers On Protest To Resume Duties, ‘Do Not Worry About Salary’

Mamata Banerjee Urges Teachers On Protest To Resume Duties, ‘Do Not Worry About Salary’

‘My Son Said—Maybe I Can Live In India’: US Vice President JD Vance In Jaipur

‘My Son Said—Maybe I Can Live In India’: US Vice President JD Vance In Jaipur

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Terrorists Target Tourists, Dozens Feared Injured

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Terrorists Target Tourists, Dozens Feared Injured

Smart Cities Mission Races Toward 10-Year Mark With 90% Projects Already Done!

Smart Cities Mission Races Toward 10-Year Mark With 90% Projects Already Done!

PM Modi Has Got Approval Ratings That Would Make Me Jealous, JD Vance Says | Top Quotes

PM Modi Has Got Approval Ratings That Would Make Me Jealous, JD Vance Says |...

Entertainment

Aamir Khan’s Dream Project, Mahabharat To Bring In Multiple Filmmakers

Aamir Khan’s Dream Project, Mahabharat To Bring In Multiple Filmmakers

Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project

Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later Got Engaged To Model Thanuja Only To Be Single Again

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment And Biasness

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After