KL Rahul Sena Record: KL Rahul achieved a remarkable milestone in Test cricket by becoming the first Indian opener to score centuries in all four SENA nations – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. The Karnataka batter reached the landmark with a memorable hundred against New Zealand in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday.

Rahul brought up his maiden Test century on New Zealand soil after resuming Day 3 on an overnight score of 52. He displayed tremendous patience and composure before reaching the three-figure mark off 207 deliveries, playing a key role in India’s strong response to New Zealand’s first-innings total of 368.

The 34-year-old has now joined an exclusive group of Asian opening batters to achieve the SENA century quartet. Before Rahul, Pakistan’s Saeed Anwar was the only Asian opener to score Test hundreds in all four countries. The achievement further underlines Rahul’s value as a dependable performer in overseas conditions.

KL Rahul Joins Elite List With Historic New Zealand Century

Rahul’s latest hundred was also his fourth Test century in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, highlighting his consistency at the top of India’s batting order.

He became only the fourth Indian opening batter to register a Test hundred in New Zealand. The list of Indian openers to achieve the feat previously included Sunil Gavaskar, Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan.

The Wellington century was also Rahul’s 12th Test hundred as an opener for India, taking him level with former India batter Murali Vijay. Only Gavaskar, with 33 centuries, and Virender Sehwag, with 22, have scored more hundreds as Indian openers.

Rahul’s journey in SENA conditions began in Australia in 2014. After making his Test debut against Australia in Melbourne, he registered his maiden century as an opener in Sydney during the same tour.

KL Rahul’s Test Centuries As An Opener In SENA Countries

Rahul has steadily built an impressive overseas record, producing several memorable hundreds across different conditions. His centuries in the four SENA nations include:

Australia: 110 against Australia in 2014

England: 149 at The Oval in 2018

England: 129 in 2021

South Africa : 123 in 2023

England: 137 in 2025

England: 100 in 2025

New Zealand: 100* in Wellington in 2026

With his latest achievement, Rahul has strengthened his reputation as one of India’s most reliable overseas Test batters. His ability to adapt to different pitches and conditions has made him an important part of India’s batting line-up in the longest format.