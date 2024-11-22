Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

KL Rahul Falls To Controversial DRS Call in Perth Test Against Australia

Indian batter KL Rahul found himself at the center of controversy on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia in Perth.

KL Rahul Falls To Controversial DRS Call in Perth Test Against Australia

Indian batter KL Rahul found himself at the center of controversy on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia in Perth. Rahul, who looked solid against the formidable pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins, was adjudged out in what many believed was an erroneous decision by the third umpire.

The dismissal unfolded when Mitchell Starc bowled a short delivery outside off stump. Rahul, playing a cautious forward defensive shot, appeared to have avoided any contact between bat and ball. However, the Australians reviewed the on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough’s not-out decision, prompting the third umpire to examine the replays.

Surprisingly, despite the claim of 80 cameras covering the match, the broadcasters failed to provide a crucial front-on angle that could have offered a definitive view of the bat, ball, and pad interaction. Instead, the third umpire relied on split-screen replays showing a side-on angle and the snickometer.

The snickometer showed a spike, but a gap between the bat and ball was visible when the sound was detected. Despite the inconclusive evidence, the third umpire overturned the on-field decision, declaring Rahul out. Displeased, Rahul walked back to the pavilion, visibly upset by the contentious call.

The decision drew widespread criticism from former players and commentators. Irfan Pathan, Wasim Jaffer, Murali Kartik, Pommy Mbangwa, and Harsha Bhogle all opined that the third umpire should have upheld the on-field decision, given the lack of conclusive evidence. Matthew Hayden, on the broadcast, also expressed skepticism, suggesting the spike occurred after the ball had passed the bat.

Rahul’s dismissal reignited debates about the limitations of the Decision Review System (DRS) and the importance of providing complete visual evidence. Many experts emphasized that in situations lacking clarity, the benefit of the doubt should favor the batter.

This incident underscored the high-pressure environment of Test cricket and the pivotal role technology plays in decision-making, highlighting the need for precision and consistency in its implementation.

Filed under

DRS Call in Perth Test Against Australia kl rahul
Advertisement

Also Read

‘Swiggy Instamart Ruined Me,’ Says A Delhi Resident After Condom Delivery At Office Left Him Embarrassed

‘Swiggy Instamart Ruined Me,’ Says A Delhi Resident After Condom Delivery At Office Left Him...

Asian American Women Surpass White Men In U.S. Earnings, Elon Musk Weighs In

Asian American Women Surpass White Men In U.S. Earnings, Elon Musk Weighs In

Melbourne: Holly Bowles Dies After Suspected Methanol Poisoning; Second Teen Death In Laos

Melbourne: Holly Bowles Dies After Suspected Methanol Poisoning; Second Teen Death In Laos

‘Rahul Ji Is Absolutely Correct, Adani Must Be Arrested’: Lalu Yadav

‘Rahul Ji Is Absolutely Correct, Adani Must Be Arrested’: Lalu Yadav

Chinese Man Commutes Weekly Between China And Australia Just To Be With His Girlfriend

Chinese Man Commutes Weekly Between China And Australia Just To Be With His Girlfriend

Entertainment

When Will Spotify Wrapped 2024 Release And How to Access It On Your Desktop? Everything Answered

When Will Spotify Wrapped 2024 Release And How to Access It On Your Desktop? Everything

Leonardo DiCaprio Had THIS To Say When He Reunited With Titanic Co-Star Kate Winslet

Leonardo DiCaprio Had THIS To Say When He Reunited With Titanic Co-Star Kate Winslet

From Using Bee Venom To Vampire Facial, Here’s A List Of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Wildest Beauty Adventures

From Using Bee Venom To Vampire Facial, Here’s A List Of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Wildest Beauty

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour in Mumbai: From Pre-Booking To Ticket Prices, Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour in Mumbai: From Pre-Booking To Ticket Prices, Here’s Everything You Need

Who Is Manuel Anido Cuesta? Ane De Armas Spotted Packing A PDA With Stepson Of Cuban President

Who Is Manuel Anido Cuesta? Ane De Armas Spotted Packing A PDA With Stepson Of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox