KL Rahul Falls To Controversial DRS Call in Perth Test Against Australia

Indian batter KL Rahul found himself at the center of controversy on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia in Perth. Rahul, who looked solid against the formidable pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins, was adjudged out in what many believed was an erroneous decision by the third umpire.

The dismissal unfolded when Mitchell Starc bowled a short delivery outside off stump. Rahul, playing a cautious forward defensive shot, appeared to have avoided any contact between bat and ball. However, the Australians reviewed the on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough’s not-out decision, prompting the third umpire to examine the replays.

Surprisingly, despite the claim of 80 cameras covering the match, the broadcasters failed to provide a crucial front-on angle that could have offered a definitive view of the bat, ball, and pad interaction. Instead, the third umpire relied on split-screen replays showing a side-on angle and the snickometer.

DRS to the rescue for Australia! Snicko shows an edge and KL Rahul goes. Starc has 2/6 in his 7th over 🔥 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/R4mW3yE3VM — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 22, 2024

The snickometer showed a spike, but a gap between the bat and ball was visible when the sound was detected. Despite the inconclusive evidence, the third umpire overturned the on-field decision, declaring Rahul out. Displeased, Rahul walked back to the pavilion, visibly upset by the contentious call.

The decision drew widespread criticism from former players and commentators. Irfan Pathan, Wasim Jaffer, Murali Kartik, Pommy Mbangwa, and Harsha Bhogle all opined that the third umpire should have upheld the on-field decision, given the lack of conclusive evidence. Matthew Hayden, on the broadcast, also expressed skepticism, suggesting the spike occurred after the ball had passed the bat.

Rahul’s dismissal reignited debates about the limitations of the Decision Review System (DRS) and the importance of providing complete visual evidence. Many experts emphasized that in situations lacking clarity, the benefit of the doubt should favor the batter.

This incident underscored the high-pressure environment of Test cricket and the pivotal role technology plays in decision-making, highlighting the need for precision and consistency in its implementation.