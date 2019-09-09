India chief selector MSK Prasad said on Monday that the recent form of KL Rahul as a Test opener is a matter for concern. He also said the team management will consider Rohit Sharma as a Test opener in recent future.

India chief selector MSK Prasad has said KL Rahul’s recent form in Test cricket is a cause of concern for the Indian team and indicated that the team management will step up to consider Rohit Sharma as a Test opener in the longest format of the game.

Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful batsmen of this era in the shorter formats. He has 3 ODI double hundreds and 4 T20I hundreds, but the hitman yet to prove himself in the red-ball cricket. He was the part of the Test squad of India in the West Indies tour but could not make his place into the squad.

Rohit Sharma was seen as a middle-order batsman but Hanuma Vihari’s brilliant form left no chance for the Mumbai batsman. Vihari, who showed some spectacular performance in the West Indies tour cemented his place in the team at no. 6 spot in the batting order.

In 2013, Rohit Sharma was promoted as an opener in the One-Day International with Shikhar Dhawan. The decision proved a massive success as Rohit played some impeccable innings for India and has not looked back since.

India will be played against South Africa at home in a three-match Test series. Now, the big question is if Rohit Sharma will be tried as an opener at the place of KL Rahul in the series.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App