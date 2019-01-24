Earlier this month, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya were suspended from the Indian squad by the BCCI for making derogatory and vulgar remarks at women during an appearance together at Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan show. The duo were pulled out of the Indian squad that participated in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday provided respite to under-fire Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya after lifting their interim suspensions with immediate effect. As per latest reports, the decision has been taken in consultation with new BCCI amicus PS Narsimha. Also, the appointment and adjudication of allegation by the BCCI Ombudsman is still pending.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) further said in a statement that since the adjudication of all allegations of misconduct against any cricketer registered with the BCCI is required to be undertaken by the BCCI Ombudsman, whose appointment is pending directions of the Supreme Court, the CoA is of the view that the interim suspension orders dated January 11, 2019, should be presently lifted with immediate effect.

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya caused much outrage on social media when they made mysogynist comments on national television. The sport’s apex body took immediate cognizance of the matter and cracked the whip against them for their behaviour.

Since the ban has been uplifted now, it is being speculated that the swashbuckling duo might be called up for India’s ongoing New Zealand tour which comprises of 5 One Day Internationals (ODIs).

