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Home > Sports News > KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal Set For Duleep Trophy 2026 Final; South Zone Receive Massive Boost

KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal Set For Duleep Trophy 2026 Final; South Zone Receive Massive Boost

South Zone have received a major boost for the Duleep Trophy 2026 final as India Test stars KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj join the squad. The trio will face East Zone in Chennai after helping India secure a 1-0 series win over Sri Lanka.

Mohammed Siraj and Devdutt Padikkal in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Mohammed Siraj and Devdutt Padikkal in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 09:01 IST

The South Zone vs East Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 final just got even more star-studded as members of the Indian Test team are set to play the zonal finals. India’s vice-captain KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj having finished off their duties with the national team are set to join the South Zone squad before the summit clash in Chennai. Having featured in the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka, which India won 1-0, the three players will feature for the South Zone team led by Tilak Varma.

KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj to Play For South Zone

India’s Test vice-captain KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, the No. 3 batter, and star fast bowler Mohammed Siraj have confirmed their participation in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final scheduled to be held from Sept 6 to 10 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. As per a news agency PTI report, the three were called upon to participate in the Duleep Trophy final because they don’t have any international matches lined up in September and have also just finished their two Tests for India in the Sri Lanka series recently concluded.

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KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal play for Karnataka, whereas Siraj represents Hyderabad in domestic matches. All three have joined hands to represent the South Zone in the final match against the East Zone.

Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Who Will KL Rahul Replace in South Zone Playing XI?

KL Rahul is expected to replace Ricky Bhui in the South Zone playing XI. Bhui opened the innings in the semi-final against North Zone. With Rahul opening the innings for the Indian team, he could retain the same spot in the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2026 final. Meanwhile, Bhui returned with scores of five and 42 in the semi-final against North Zone.

Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Who Will Devdutt Padikkal Replace in South Zone Playing XI?

Devdutt Padikkal will be in for the easiest of swaps. The left-handed batter who was named the Player of the Series during the India vs Sri Lanka series could replace Shaik Rasheed in the playing XI from the previous game. Rasheed was dismissed for a duck and one during the semi-final against North Zone. 

Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Who Will Mohammed Siraj Replace in South Zone Playing XI?

Mohammed Siraj could replace Kavuri Saiteja in the bowling attack. Saiteja picked three wickets in the semi-final. Siraj could take the 26-year-old’s spot and open the bowling for his team.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Become The Next Sachin Tendulkar? BCCI Secretary Lays Down Expectations

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KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal Set For Duleep Trophy 2026 Final; South Zone Receive Massive Boost
Tags: devdutt-padikkalDuleep Trophy 2026 Finalhome-hero-pos-4kl rahulMohammed SirajSouth Zone vs East Zone

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KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal Set For Duleep Trophy 2026 Final; South Zone Receive Massive Boost

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KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal Set For Duleep Trophy 2026 Final; South Zone Receive Massive Boost
KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal Set For Duleep Trophy 2026 Final; South Zone Receive Massive Boost
KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal Set For Duleep Trophy 2026 Final; South Zone Receive Massive Boost
KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal Set For Duleep Trophy 2026 Final; South Zone Receive Massive Boost

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