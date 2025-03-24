KL Rahul To Stay Absent In IPL Match 2025 ? DC vs LSG Match Today

As Delhi Capitals (DC) gear up for their IPL 2025 opener against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), skipper Axar Patel remained uncertain about KL Rahul’s availability for Monday’s match at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

As Delhi Capitals (DC) gear up for their IPL 2025 opener against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), skipper Axar Patel remained uncertain about KL Rahul’s availability for Monday’s match at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Rahul, who recently joined the DC squad, may be absent due to personal reasons.

Addressing the media in the pre-match press conference, Axar said, “KL Rahul has joined the team, but we understand he has personal commitments. We are unsure if he will be available. We’ll check in with him and confirm tomorrow.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Axar Portrays Confidence

Leading DC for the first time in a full IPL season, Axar expressed confidence in the team’s potential to secure a maiden title. “I have been with this franchise since 2019, and it has contributed immensely to my growth. Being appointed captain is a privilege,” he remarked.

Highlighting the squad’s leadership depth, Axar added, “We have experienced players like KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis, which is a big advantage. Our team is well-balanced, and I’m confident we can achieve the results we aspire to.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Discussing his leadership philosophy, Axar emphasized keeping things simple. “Cricket is just a game—my message to the team is to focus on execution without overcomplicating things. If we stick to our basics, results will follow naturally.”

He also noted the enthusiasm within the squad. “With a new captain and some fresh faces, our team hasn’t played together much yet. But the mindset is clear: express ourselves, play fearlessly, and give 100% for the franchise. The atmosphere in the DC camp is fantastic.”

DC’s new coaching staff, led by head coach Hemang Badani, also welcomed the latest rule changes in IPL 2025, including the return of saliva usage for bowlers and the option to replace the ball after the 11th over in chases during evening games.

“Cricket has always been about the contest between bat and ball, but in recent years, the balance has heavily favored the batters. Restoring the saliva rule gives bowlers an edge. Even minor deviations can be game-changing,” Badani explained.

Mid Inning Ball Change Rule

He also praised the mid-innings ball change rule, stating, “Allowing a fresh ball from the 11th over onwards in the second innings helps the fielding side stay competitive. It’s a positive change.”

Reflecting on last season’s high-scoring matches at Visakhapatnam, Axar anticipated similar conditions this year. “The Vizag pitch has historically been a batting-friendly surface. Last year, KKR scored around 250-260 here. We expect a high-scoring game but have strategies in place to contain the opposition.”

As for the team’s opening batting pair, vice-captain Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk are leading contenders, but Badani kept the decision under wraps. “It’s a suspense! You’ll find out on the field tomorrow,” he concluded.

Also Read: Delhi Vidhan Sabha Budget Session Today: Who Will Be Presenting The Budget?