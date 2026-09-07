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Home > Sports News > KL Rahul Trolls Kevin Pietersen As Former Delhi Capitals Mentor Joins England’s Backroom Staff — ‘Is Maldives Holiday Included In The Package?’

KL Rahul Trolls Kevin Pietersen As Former Delhi Capitals Mentor Joins England’s Backroom Staff — ‘Is Maldives Holiday Included In The Package?’

Team India keeper-batter KL Rahul took a playful yet seemingly brutal jibe at Kevin Pietersen after the latter was appointed as the mentor of the England cricket team to oversee their build-up of the 2027 World Cup.

KL Rahul Trolls Kevin Pietersen As Former Delhi Capitals Mentor Joins England's Backroom Staff — 'Is Maldives Holiday Included In The Package?' (Image Credits: X)
KL Rahul Trolls Kevin Pietersen As Former Delhi Capitals Mentor Joins England's Backroom Staff — 'Is Maldives Holiday Included In The Package?' (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 22:01 IST

Team India keeper-batter KL Rahul took a playful yet seemingly brutal jibe at Kevin Pietersen after the latter was appointed as the mentor of the England cricket team to oversee their build-up of the 2027 World Cup. With England cricket posting the announcement on Instagram, Rahul commented ‘Is Maldives holiday included in the package?’ and tagged Pietersen on the same.

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What is the context behind KL Rahul’s comment to troll Kevin Pietersen?

The jibe from the Karnataka-born cricketer dates to IPL 2025 when Rahul joked that the main job of a mentor is to take two-week vacation to the Maldives mid-season. The incident occurred during a training session of IPL 2025 ahead of the Capitals’ match against the Gujarat Titans. With Shubman Gill asking what the job of a mentor is, the 34-year-old chimed in and said playfully, ‘Apparently, taking a two-week Maldives vacation mid-season is part of it!”



The comment was part of the playful banter with reference to the former England skipper flying to the Maldives for a short break on a personal trip.

“Putting on the England uniform again for the first time since 2014 is a profound honour” – Kevin Pietersen

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old former England cricketer expressed immense pride at having the chance to wear the England shirt again. He said, as quoted by England cricket:

“I am immensely proud to have been asked to help this team on their journey to win a World Cup in South Africa. Putting on the England uniform again for the first time since 2014 is a profound honour and a deeply special moment. We have an incredibly talented white-ball squad, and I am excited to get in the trenches and work relentlessly hard with these players to maximise their potential. To be a part of Brendon’s think tank over the next 12 months is a fantastic opportunity, and I cannot wait to get started.”

Pietersen featured in 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is. He scored over 5000 runs in white-ball cricket and amassed more than 8000 runs in Tests. The right-hander also played a critical role in England’s T20 World Cup victory in 2010.

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KL Rahul Trolls Kevin Pietersen As Former Delhi Capitals Mentor Joins England’s Backroom Staff — ‘Is Maldives Holiday Included In The Package?’
Tags: England National Cricket TeamKevin Pietersenkl rahul

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KL Rahul Trolls Kevin Pietersen As Former Delhi Capitals Mentor Joins England’s Backroom Staff — ‘Is Maldives Holiday Included In The Package?’

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KL Rahul Trolls Kevin Pietersen As Former Delhi Capitals Mentor Joins England’s Backroom Staff — ‘Is Maldives Holiday Included In The Package?’
KL Rahul Trolls Kevin Pietersen As Former Delhi Capitals Mentor Joins England’s Backroom Staff — ‘Is Maldives Holiday Included In The Package?’
KL Rahul Trolls Kevin Pietersen As Former Delhi Capitals Mentor Joins England’s Backroom Staff — ‘Is Maldives Holiday Included In The Package?’
KL Rahul Trolls Kevin Pietersen As Former Delhi Capitals Mentor Joins England’s Backroom Staff — ‘Is Maldives Holiday Included In The Package?’

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