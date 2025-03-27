Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • KL Rahul’s Return Date In IPL 2025 Revealed: When Will He Play For Delhi Capitals?

KL Rahul’s Return Date In IPL 2025 Revealed: When Will He Play For Delhi Capitals?

Despite KL Rahul’s absence, Delhi Capitals pulled off their highest-ever successful chase in IPL history, securing a thrilling one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants while chasing a target of 210 runs.

Indian cricketer KL Rahul, one of Delhi Capitals’ (DC) most dependable players, missed the franchise’s first match of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to be with his wife, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, for the birth of their first child. The couple welcomed a baby girl and announced the joyous news on Instagram, receiving heartfelt congratulations from fans and cricket legends alike.

According to reports from The Times of India, KL Rahul is set to return to action in Delhi Capitals’ second IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 30 in Visakhapatnam. Rahul had joined the DC squad before their opening game but was granted special permission by the team management to miss the clash against LSG at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sachin Tendulkar and Cricketing Fraternity Extend Wishes

Following the birth announcement, cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to congratulate Rahul and Athiya. “A beautiful new journey begins! Wishing you both endless joy with your baby girl. Congratulations, @klrahul and @theathiyashetty,” Tendulkar wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Many other cricketers and Bollywood celebrities also extended their best wishes to the couple.

Delhi Capitals Secure Historic Victory in Rahul’s Absence

Despite KL Rahul’s absence, Delhi Capitals pulled off their highest-ever successful chase in IPL history, securing a thrilling one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants while chasing a target of 210 runs. The remarkable win has boosted DC’s confidence as they gear up for their next fixture against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

KL Rahul’s return to Delhi Capitals is highly anticipated, given his exceptional recent performances. Bought for Rs 14 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction after his release from LSG, Rahul will be eager to make an impact for his new franchise.

Additionally, Rahul played a pivotal role in India’s victorious 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. The wicketkeeper-batter delivered crucial performances, remaining unbeaten in three out of four innings. His match-winning knocks in the semi-finals and finals against Australia and New Zealand, respectively, solidified his reputation as a dependable finisher.

ALSO READ: KKR vs RR, IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock Single-Handedly Steers Kolkata To Win Over Rajasthan

Filed under

kl rahul KL Rahul IPL 2025 return

Kavya Maran is rapidly em

Who Is Kavya Maran? Meet The Owner Of IPL 2025’s Most Destructive Team, SRH
Salman Rushdie's New Book

Salman Rushdie’s Upcoming Book ‘The Eleventh Hour’ Will Explore Life’s Final Moments, Here’s When It...
Israel's parliament has a

Israel’s Parliament OKs Key Part of Netanyahu’s Judicial Overhaul, Sparking Outrage
Samajwadi Party (SP) pres

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP ‘They Love Foul Smell, We like Fragrance’: UP Govt Hits Back
Salman Khan and Kangana R

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana...
Billionaire Vadim Moshkov

Russian Tycoon With Estimated Net Worth of $2.7 Billion Remanded in Custody on Fraud Charges
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Kavya Maran? Meet The Owner Of IPL 2025’s Most Destructive Team, SRH

Who Is Kavya Maran? Meet The Owner Of IPL 2025’s Most Destructive Team, SRH

Salman Rushdie’s Upcoming Book ‘The Eleventh Hour’ Will Explore Life’s Final Moments, Here’s When It Will Hit The Book Shelves

Salman Rushdie’s Upcoming Book ‘The Eleventh Hour’ Will Explore Life’s Final Moments, Here’s When It...

Israel’s Parliament OKs Key Part of Netanyahu’s Judicial Overhaul, Sparking Outrage

Israel’s Parliament OKs Key Part of Netanyahu’s Judicial Overhaul, Sparking Outrage

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP ‘They Love Foul Smell, We like Fragrance’: UP Govt Hits Back

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP ‘They Love Foul Smell, We like Fragrance’: UP Govt Hits Back

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana Ranaut’s Nepotism Debate

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana...

Entertainment

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana Ranaut’s Nepotism Debate

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana

Jitni Umar Likhi Hai: Salman Khan Gets Real About Death Threats From The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Jitni Umar Likhi Hai: Salman Khan Gets Real About Death Threats From The Lawrence Bishnoi

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime Debate Cannot Be Ignored

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime

Fake News, Says Prabhas’ Team After Rumours Of Actor Getting Married To A Businessman’s Daughter Go Viral

Fake News, Says Prabhas’ Team After Rumours Of Actor Getting Married To A Businessman’s Daughter

L2: Empuraan OTT Release – Where Will Mohanlal And Prithviraj’s Film Stream After Theatrical Run?

L2: Empuraan OTT Release – Where Will Mohanlal And Prithviraj’s Film Stream After Theatrical Run?

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?