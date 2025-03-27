KL Rahul’s Return Date In IPL 2025 Revealed: When Will He Play For Delhi Capitals?

Despite KL Rahul’s absence, Delhi Capitals pulled off their highest-ever successful chase in IPL history, securing a thrilling one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants while chasing a target of 210 runs.

Indian cricketer KL Rahul, one of Delhi Capitals’ (DC) most dependable players, missed the franchise’s first match of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to be with his wife, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, for the birth of their first child. The couple welcomed a baby girl and announced the joyous news on Instagram, receiving heartfelt congratulations from fans and cricket legends alike.

According to reports from The Times of India, KL Rahul is set to return to action in Delhi Capitals’ second IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 30 in Visakhapatnam. Rahul had joined the DC squad before their opening game but was granted special permission by the team management to miss the clash against LSG at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Sachin Tendulkar and Cricketing Fraternity Extend Wishes

Following the birth announcement, cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to congratulate Rahul and Athiya. “A beautiful new journey begins! Wishing you both endless joy with your baby girl. Congratulations, @klrahul and @theathiyashetty,” Tendulkar wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Many other cricketers and Bollywood celebrities also extended their best wishes to the couple.

Delhi Capitals Secure Historic Victory in Rahul’s Absence

Despite KL Rahul’s absence, Delhi Capitals pulled off their highest-ever successful chase in IPL history, securing a thrilling one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants while chasing a target of 210 runs. The remarkable win has boosted DC’s confidence as they gear up for their next fixture against SunRisers Hyderabad.

KL Rahul’s return to Delhi Capitals is highly anticipated, given his exceptional recent performances. Bought for Rs 14 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction after his release from LSG, Rahul will be eager to make an impact for his new franchise.

Additionally, Rahul played a pivotal role in India’s victorious 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. The wicketkeeper-batter delivered crucial performances, remaining unbeaten in three out of four innings. His match-winning knocks in the semi-finals and finals against Australia and New Zealand, respectively, solidified his reputation as a dependable finisher.

