Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Exits Game 4 With Ankle Injury, Returns To Boost Playoff Hopes

Before leaving the game, Brunson was putting together another strong performance, tallying 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting, along with five rebounds, nine assists, and one block in just 30 minutes of play.

New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson gave fans a scare during Game 4 of the first-round playoff series against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after exiting with an ankle injury late in the third quarter.

Brunson appeared to tweak his right ankle while battling for a loose ball, immediately heading to the locker room for evaluation. The injury raised concerns, especially considering Brunson’s prior right ankle injury suffered earlier this season against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 6, which sidelined him for nearly a month.

Before leaving the game, Brunson was putting together another strong performance, tallying 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting, along with five rebounds, nine assists, and one block in just 30 minutes of play.

However, in a positive development for the Knicks, Brunson returned to the bench and re-entered the game after a brief stint in the locker room. His return provided a much-needed boost for New York as they look to build momentum in the series.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Brunson has been sensational throughout the playoffs, averaging 33.7 points, 8.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game while shooting 44.6% from the field across 41 minutes of action. His regular season was equally impressive, posting 26.0 points, 7.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per contest over 65 games.

Despite previous injury setbacks, the Knicks managed to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, showing resilience even without their All-Star guard at times.

With the Knicks now leading the series 2-1, Game 5 is set for Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, where a raucous home crowd is expected. Whether New York will have a chance to close out the series or battle to regain the lead, Brunson’s health will be a major storyline moving forward.

ALSO READ: Liverpool vs Tottenham: Reds Storm To 5-1 Victory, Secure Premier League Title