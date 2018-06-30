Sachin Tendulkar's Kit-up challenge: Indian skipper Virat Kohli accepted the fitness Kit-up challenge of Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and further nominated wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel to take the challenge. Sachin Tendulkar had urged people of the country to play any sport of their liking. He asked his fans to take up the Kit-up challenge and play their favourite sport while nominating Virat Kohli.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli aced the fitness Kit-up challenge of Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday, ahead of India’s clash with England in a 3-match T20I series. Responding to Master Blaster’s challenge, Kohli further nominated wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel to take the challenge. “@sachin_rt paaji, thanks for nominating me for the Fitness kit-up Challenge, I’m kitting up to play the sport I love. I nominate @parthiv9 to kit up and share videos of the same,” wrote Kohli on Instagram.

Tendulkar had urged people of the country to play any sport of their liking. He asked his fans to take up the Kit-up challenge and play their favourite sport while nominating Kohli, PV Sindhu, Mithali Raj, Kidambi Srikanth, Vijendra Singh and Sardar Singh.

