Kolkata Derby: A Century-Old Rivalry In The Indian Super League

Widely considered one of the oldest football derbies in the world, it stands alongside historic rivalries like the Spanish El Clásico (Real Madrid vs. Barcelona), the North-West Derby (Manchester United vs. Liverpool), and Argentina's River Plate vs. Boca Juniors.

The iconic Kolkata Derby found a new stage in the Indian Super League (ISL) when both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan were inducted into India’s top-tier football league. Kolkata Derby is regarded as one of the oldest football derbies in world football alongside Spanish clasico ( Real Madrid vs Barcelona), NorthWestern Derby ( Manchester United vs Liverpool) and River Plate vs Boca Juniors in Argentina.

A Rivalry Like No Other

Few sporting rivalries in the world can match the intensity of the Kolkata Derby, where Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, two football giants from the same city, have been fierce competitors since East Bengal’s establishment on August 1, 1920. Their clashes have defined Indian football for over a century, with each team representing different segments of Bengal’s population. The passion on both sides is unmatched, as losing to the other is considered unacceptable by their loyal fans.

Head-to-Head Record and Stats

The two teams have faced off 394 times over the past 100 years, with East Bengal holding the upper hand with 139 wins to Mohun Bagan’s 129. Their first meeting occurred in the semi-final of the Cooch Behar Cup in 1921, ending in a 0-0 draw. Mohun Bagan won the replay 3-0, while East Bengal claimed their first victory later that year in the final of the Khagendra Shield with a 2-1 win.

The rivalry truly heated up in the late 1930s as both teams started winning the Calcutta Football League. Mohun Bagan claimed their first league title in 1939, and East Bengal followed in 1942. The two teams then traded the league title between 1943 and 1946, firmly establishing their dominance in Bengal football.

Dominance in Calcutta Football League

Since the 1940s, the Calcutta Football League has largely been a battleground between these two clubs. Only two other teams, Mohammedan SC and Peerless FC, have broken their stranglehold on the league. For fans, not winning the league title has always been a bitter pill to swallow.

Indian Super League Encounters

Since joining the ISL, Mohun Bagan, now known as ATK Mohun Bagan after merging with ATK, has had the upper hand over East Bengal, winning all four of their encounters. The most recent clash on March 10, 2024, saw 3-1 victory for Mohun Bagan Supergiants in the semi finals of Durand Cup 2024.

Memorable Players and Iconic Moments

Bhaichung Bhutia holds the record for the most goals in the Kolkata Derby, scoring 19 goals (13 for East Bengal and six for Mohun Bagan). Other notable goal-scorers include Jose Ramirez Barreto, Chima Okorie, and Mohammed Habib.

The 1960s were a period of dominance for Mohun Bagan, while East Bengal ruled the 1970s, capturing six consecutive Calcutta Football League titles from 1970 to 1975. Bagan regained the upper hand by winning back-to-back titles in 1978 and 1979, ending East Bengal’s stronghold.

Tragedies in the Derby’s History

Unfortunately, the intense rivalry has led to violence. The most infamous incident occurred on August 16, 1980, when a riot broke out in the stands of Eden Gardens, leading to a stampede that claimed the lives of 16 fans. The day is now commemorated as Football Lovers’ Day.

Another tragic event occurred in 1975 when a Mohun Bagan fan, Umakanto Palodhi, took his own life after their 5-0 loss to East Bengal, the heaviest defeat in Derby history. He vowed in his suicide note to avenge the loss as a Mohun Bagan player in his next life.

The Eternal Rivalry in a New Era

The Kolkata Derby’s transition to the ISL has continued the legacy of this historic rivalry. Despite the new setting, the passion and intensity remain as fierce as ever between these two giants of Indian football.

Read More : Guardiola Reflects On Future Amid England Job Speculation