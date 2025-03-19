Home
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
  Kolkata Knight Riders Set New Trends With Biodegradable Jersey & Green Initiative For IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders Set New Trends With Biodegradable Jersey & Green Initiative For IPL 2025

In a further push towards sustainability, KKR has introduced innovative packaging that transforms into plants when sown in soil with water.

Kolkata Knight Riders Set New Trends With Biodegradable Jersey & Green Initiative For IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders


Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have launched a new eco-friendly jersey made of biodegradable materials ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. As part of their sustainability initiatives, the franchise has also announced the return of the ‘Runs to Roots’ campaign, reinforcing their commitment to environmental conservation.

The newly unveiled KKR jersey is designed to be 100% biodegradable in a compost state, setting a benchmark for sustainable sportswear in cricket. The jersey features three championship stars, symbolizing KKR’s IPL victories, and commemorates the three stars the team has purchased in the Gemini constellation to mark their achievements.

In a further push towards sustainability, KKR has introduced innovative packaging that transforms into plants when sown in soil with water. This initiative aims to minimize waste and contribute positively to the environment.

The ‘Runs to Roots’ campaign, first launched in the previous season, will continue during IPL 2025, with KKR building on its success from 2024. The biodegradable jerseys and sustainable packaging are already available to fans, allowing them to actively support the team’s eco-friendly mission.

KKR will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at Eden Gardens, as they look to defend their title.

KKR Squad for IPL 2025:

Batters: Rinku Singh (retained), Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane.

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Allrounders: Venkatesh Iyer (pace), Andre Russell (pace; retained), Sunil Narine (spin; retained), Ramandeep Singh (pace; retained), Anukul Roy (spin), Moeen Ali (spin).

Spinners: Varun Chakravarthy (retained), Mayank Markande.

Fast Bowlers: Harshit Rana (retained), Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.

