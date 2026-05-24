Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs DC IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorm at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Weather Report Today: Kolkata Knight Riders turn hosts in the final league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The three-time champions face the Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens. With KKR’s qualification at stake, it is a crucial game for the hosts and would decide who plays the IPL 2026 Eliminator against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. While it is true that the result from the afternoon’s MI vs RR clash could knock the Knight Riders out, Ajinkya Rahane and his men would hope for the Mumbai Indians to win at home. Meanwhile, as the two teams take the field at Eden Gardens, the Kolkata weather will remain a point of discussion. Here is a look at the weather forecast ahead of the KKR vs DC match in Kolkata.
KKR vs DC: Kolkata Current Weather Conditions
The current weather conditions in Kolkata indicate that it is a great day to play cricket. However, the forecast shows that there is a possibility of rain during the match. The temperatures, like the rest of the country, will remain around 30 degrees in the evening as well. With the close proximity to the Bay of Bengal, there is always high humidity in the region. This humidity could prove to be an irritating factor for the players on the field.
KKR vs DC: Weather Forecast For Today’s IPL 2026 Match
The Kolkata weather forecast shows that there is a possibility of a passing shower during the KKR vs DC match. While it might not be a long delay to cause a major interruption in the match, the possibility of rain could impact the decision at the toss. The team winning the toss would want to bowl first if there is any rain, as it could benefit the team chasing the target in the second innings.
Last 5 IPL Matches At Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Match Date
|Match Details
|First Innings Score
|Second Innings Score
|Winner & Margin
|May 20, 2026
|KKR vs MI (Match 65)
|MI: 147/8 (20 ov)
|KKR: 148/6 (18.5 ov)
|KKR won by 4 wickets
|May 16, 2026
|KKR vs GT (Match 60)
|KKR: 247/2 (20 ov)
|GT: 218/4 (20 ov)
|KKR won by 29 runs
|April 19, 2026
|KKR vs RR (Match 28)
|RR: 155/9 (20 ov)
|KKR: 161/6 (19.4 ov)
|KKR won by 4 wickets
|April 09, 2026
|KKR vs LSG (Match 15)
|KKR: 181/4 (20 ov)
|LSG: 182/7 (20 ov)
|LSG won by 3 wickets
|April 06, 2026
|KKR vs PBKS (Match 12)
|KKR: 25/2 (3.4 ov)
|—
|No Result (Match Abandoned)
KKR vs DC: Pitch Report And Ground Conditions
Teams have typically favored chasing at Kolkata’s legendary Eden Gardens. Batters have favored the wickets here because of the venue’s lightning-fast outfield. Nonetheless, the pitch has helped the spinners this season. A skilled spinner may take full use of the ball’s slight grip.
Last 10 Days Weather Report For Cricket Play in Kolkata
|Date
|Maximum Temp (°C)
|Minimum Temp (°C)
|Weather Condition
|May 15, 2026
|38°C
|28°C
|Passing clouds & warm
|May 16, 2026
|38°C
|29°C
|Clear skies & humid
|May 17, 2026
|40°C
|28°C
|Hazy sunshine & hot
|May 18, 2026
|41°C
|28°C
|Stifling heat & very humid
|May 19, 2026
|42°C
|29°C
|Extremely hot & hazy
|May 20, 2026
|38°C
|29°C
|High humidity & partly cloudy
|May 21, 2026
|41°C
|29°C
|Scorching sunshine
|May 22, 2026
|39°C
|29°C
|Hot & uncomfortable humidity
|May 23, 2026
|38°C
|29°C
|Warm with patchy clouds
|May 24, 2026 (Today)
|37°C
|29°C
|Sunny day, partly cloudy night
The weather over the last 10 days in Kolkata shows that the city has been experiencing moderate temperatures while there has been high humidity as well.
Also Read: KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 70- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.