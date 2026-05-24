Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs DC IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorm at Eden Gardens

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir BJP vs TMC amazon hardik pandya eam jaishankar Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news Shamir
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs DC IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorm at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs DC IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorm at Eden Gardens

KKR vs DC weather forecast for today predicts possible rain interruptions during the IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders face Delhi Capitals in a crucial playoff-deciding encounter, with humidity, pitch conditions and toss becoming key factors.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Weather Forecast
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Weather Forecast

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 17:28 IST

Kolkata Weather Report Today: Kolkata Knight Riders turn hosts in the final league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The three-time champions face the Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens. With KKR’s qualification at stake, it is a crucial game for the hosts and would decide who plays the IPL 2026 Eliminator against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. While it is true that the result from the afternoon’s MI vs RR clash could knock the Knight Riders out, Ajinkya Rahane and his men would hope for the Mumbai Indians to win at home. Meanwhile, as the two teams take the field at Eden Gardens, the Kolkata weather will remain a point of discussion. Here is a look at the weather forecast ahead of the KKR vs DC match in Kolkata. 

KKR vs DC: Kolkata Current Weather Conditions

The current weather conditions in Kolkata indicate that it is a great day to play cricket. However, the forecast shows that there is a possibility of rain during the match. The temperatures, like the rest of the country, will remain around 30 degrees in the evening as well. With the close proximity to the Bay of Bengal, there is always high humidity in the region. This humidity could prove to be an irritating factor for the players on the field. 

KKR vs DC: Weather Forecast For Today’s IPL 2026 Match

The Kolkata weather forecast shows that there is a possibility of a passing shower during the KKR vs DC match. While it might not be a long delay to cause a major interruption in the match, the possibility of rain could impact the decision at the toss. The team winning the toss would want to bowl first if there is any rain, as it could benefit the team chasing the target in the second innings. 

You Might Be Interested In

Last 5 IPL Matches At Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match Date Match Details First Innings Score Second Innings Score Winner & Margin
May 20, 2026 KKR vs MI (Match 65) MI: 147/8 (20 ov) KKR: 148/6 (18.5 ov) KKR won by 4 wickets
May 16, 2026 KKR vs GT (Match 60) KKR: 247/2 (20 ov) GT: 218/4 (20 ov) KKR won by 29 runs
April 19, 2026 KKR vs RR (Match 28) RR: 155/9 (20 ov) KKR: 161/6 (19.4 ov) KKR won by 4 wickets
April 09, 2026 KKR vs LSG (Match 15) KKR: 181/4 (20 ov) LSG: 182/7 (20 ov) LSG won by 3 wickets
April 06, 2026 KKR vs PBKS (Match 12) KKR: 25/2 (3.4 ov) No Result (Match Abandoned)

 

KKR vs DC: Pitch Report And Ground Conditions

Teams have typically favored chasing at Kolkata’s legendary Eden Gardens. Batters have favored the wickets here because of the venue’s lightning-fast outfield. Nonetheless, the pitch has helped the spinners this season. A skilled spinner may take full use of the ball’s slight grip.

Last 10 Days Weather Report For Cricket Play in Kolkata

Date Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C) Weather Condition
May 15, 2026 38°C 28°C Passing clouds & warm
May 16, 2026 38°C 29°C Clear skies & humid
May 17, 2026 40°C 28°C Hazy sunshine & hot
May 18, 2026 41°C 28°C Stifling heat & very humid
May 19, 2026 42°C 29°C Extremely hot & hazy
May 20, 2026 38°C 29°C High humidity & partly cloudy
May 21, 2026 41°C 29°C Scorching sunshine
May 22, 2026 39°C 29°C Hot & uncomfortable humidity
May 23, 2026 38°C 29°C Warm with patchy clouds
May 24, 2026 (Today) 37°C 29°C Sunny day, partly cloudy night

 

The weather over the last 10 days in Kolkata shows that the city has been experiencing moderate temperatures while there has been high humidity as well. 

Also Read: KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 70- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs DC IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorm at Eden Gardens
Tags: Eden Gardens pitch reportIPL 2026KKR vs DC rainKKR vs DC weather forecastKolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi CapitalsKolkata weather today

RELATED News

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 70- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

KKR vs DC Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals?

MI vs RR: Not Jasprit Bumrah, These Indian Bowlers Have Troubled Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Most in IPL 2026

US-Iran War Inside World Cup 2026: Why Did Iran Secretly Escape From US Training Base To Tijuana Just Weeks Before Kickoff?

KKR vs DC Injury News: Will Angkrish Raghuvanshi Play Today’s IPL Match at Eden Gardens? Massive Update On Kolkata Knight Riders’ Wicketkeeper

LATEST NEWS

BJP Wins Falta, Debangshu Panda Secures Victory By Over 1 Lakh Votes

Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs DC IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorm at Eden Gardens

CBSE Announces Refund For Students Overcharged During Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal Glitches

Horoscope Tomorrow (25 May 2026): Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Pisces, Gemini & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Karnataka Days After Re-Exam Announcement

UP Viral Video: Russian Vlogger Spits On Local Man In Varanasi During Heated Altercation Over Injured Puppy: Poora M**arc***d

Varanasi Shocker: 17-Year-Old Beaten To Death By Guards And Bouncers At Namo Ghat; 4 Detained For Questioning

Bhojpuri Actor Manoj Tiwari Takes A Dig At Ravi Kishan, Says ‘I Taught Them How To Earn Money’

Mumbai Temperature Today (24-May-2026): IMD Warns Of Rising Heat, Pre-Monsoon Showers Expected In Parts Of City; Check Full 15-Day Forecast

Twisha Sharma’s Last Rites To Be Held Today Evening After Second Post-Mortem | Here’s What We Know

Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs DC IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorm at Eden Gardens

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs DC IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorm at Eden Gardens

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs DC IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorm at Eden Gardens
Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs DC IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorm at Eden Gardens
Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs DC IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorm at Eden Gardens
Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs DC IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorm at Eden Gardens

QUICK LINKS