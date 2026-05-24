Kolkata Weather Rain Alert for KKR vs DC IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorm at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Weather Report Today: Kolkata Knight Riders turn hosts in the final league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The three-time champions face the Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens. With KKR’s qualification at stake, it is a crucial game for the hosts and would decide who plays the IPL 2026 Eliminator against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. While it is true that the result from the afternoon’s MI vs RR clash could knock the Knight Riders out, Ajinkya Rahane and his men would hope for the Mumbai Indians to win at home. Meanwhile, as the two teams take the field at Eden Gardens, the Kolkata weather will remain a point of discussion. Here is a look at the weather forecast ahead of the KKR vs DC match in Kolkata.

KKR vs DC: Kolkata Current Weather Conditions

The current weather conditions in Kolkata indicate that it is a great day to play cricket. However, the forecast shows that there is a possibility of rain during the match. The temperatures, like the rest of the country, will remain around 30 degrees in the evening as well. With the close proximity to the Bay of Bengal, there is always high humidity in the region. This humidity could prove to be an irritating factor for the players on the field.

KKR vs DC: Weather Forecast For Today’s IPL 2026 Match

The Kolkata weather forecast shows that there is a possibility of a passing shower during the KKR vs DC match. While it might not be a long delay to cause a major interruption in the match, the possibility of rain could impact the decision at the toss. The team winning the toss would want to bowl first if there is any rain, as it could benefit the team chasing the target in the second innings.

Last 5 IPL Matches At Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match Date Match Details First Innings Score Second Innings Score Winner & Margin May 20, 2026 KKR vs MI (Match 65) MI: 147/8 (20 ov) KKR: 148/6 (18.5 ov) KKR won by 4 wickets May 16, 2026 KKR vs GT (Match 60) KKR: 247/2 (20 ov) GT: 218/4 (20 ov) KKR won by 29 runs April 19, 2026 KKR vs RR (Match 28) RR: 155/9 (20 ov) KKR: 161/6 (19.4 ov) KKR won by 4 wickets April 09, 2026 KKR vs LSG (Match 15) KKR: 181/4 (20 ov) LSG: 182/7 (20 ov) LSG won by 3 wickets April 06, 2026 KKR vs PBKS (Match 12) KKR: 25/2 (3.4 ov) — No Result (Match Abandoned)

KKR vs DC: Pitch Report And Ground Conditions

Teams have typically favored chasing at Kolkata’s legendary Eden Gardens. Batters have favored the wickets here because of the venue’s lightning-fast outfield. Nonetheless, the pitch has helped the spinners this season. A skilled spinner may take full use of the ball’s slight grip.

Last 10 Days Weather Report For Cricket Play in Kolkata

Date Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C) Weather Condition May 15, 2026 38°C 28°C Passing clouds & warm May 16, 2026 38°C 29°C Clear skies & humid May 17, 2026 40°C 28°C Hazy sunshine & hot May 18, 2026 41°C 28°C Stifling heat & very humid May 19, 2026 42°C 29°C Extremely hot & hazy May 20, 2026 38°C 29°C High humidity & partly cloudy May 21, 2026 41°C 29°C Scorching sunshine May 22, 2026 39°C 29°C Hot & uncomfortable humidity May 23, 2026 38°C 29°C Warm with patchy clouds May 24, 2026 (Today) 37°C 29°C Sunny day, partly cloudy night

The weather over the last 10 days in Kolkata shows that the city has been experiencing moderate temperatures while there has been high humidity as well.

Also Read: KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 70- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices